Government ‘dragging it out’ by refusing to share knowledge of Post Office trial ‘delaying tactic’

The government is leaving it up to the statutory public inquiry into the Post Office scandal to ascertain if and what ministers or senior civil servants knew of the Post Office attempt to have a judge kicked off a multi-million pound court battle against former subpostmasters.

In an answer to an urgent question requesting information about who in government knew about the Post Office’s plan to recuse that judge and when they knew it, the Department of Business and Trade said it was up to the ongoing statutory public inquiry to investigate.

Alan Bates, the former subpostmaster who led the campaign for justice, said the government seems to be leaving everything until the end of the inquiry. “All they are doing is dragging it out,” he said.

In March 2019, while subpostmasters were in the High Court attempting to prove errors in the computer system caused unexplained shortfalls and not them, the Post Office questioned the impartiality of the judge overseeing the trial, Peter Fraser, and called for him to be removed from the case.

The recusal application was widely seen as a delaying tactic by the Post Office and an attempt to ramp up costs, after damning evidence had emerged over the course of the court battle, which began in November 2018. Bates said: “It seemed like a delaying tactic designed to stretch the limited budget” of the subpostmasters, and one that would prevent damaging information getting out into public.

Fraser rejected the application, the Court of Appeal rejected the Post Office’s appeal and Lord Justice Coulson, in the Court of Appeal, said: “The recusal application never had any substance and was rightly rejected by the judge.” It led to a delay in proceedings and added significant costs for the subpostmasters and taxpayers who picked up the Post Office’ legal bill.

Last month, Labour peer Prem Nath Sikka asked the Department of Business and Trade an urgent question about what the government knew about the Post Office legal team’s plan.