The Post Office has extended a controversial agreement with IT supplier Fujitsu, which will see it support two datacentres to the end of March 2025, at a total additional cost of £36m.

Combined with an announcement earlier this year that a services contact with Fujitsu to support the Post Office’s branch accounting system, Horizon, was to be extended, the total extra cost to March 2025 is now £52m.

The Horizon software from Fujitsu is at the heart of the widest miscarriage of justice in UK history, yet the government keeps handing millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to the company.

The Fujitsu contract and the core Horizon software is central to hundreds of subpostmasters being prosecuted for financial crimes, such as theft and false accounting. A High Court case in 2019 proved that the Horizon system contained errors that could have caused unexplained losses.

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted for crimes including theft and false accounting, based on evidence from the flawed Horizon system.

So far, 96 former subpostmasters have had wrongful convictions overturned, with more expected. Many more subpostmasters had their lives ruined due to bankruptcy, and losing their business and property. The scandal is costing UK taxpayers well over £1bn to compensate subpostmasters and fund the ongoing statutory public inquiry into what happened.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are continuing to invest in our existing technology whilst work continues on the development of a new system as part of transforming the business for the future, in collaboration with our subpostmasters.” The Post Office originally planned to move the two services to AWS by March 2023, when the original contract with Fujitsu was due to expire, but this was stopped in September 2022 because it was not technically viable.