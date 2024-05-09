Fujitsu’s Post Office Horizon admission was ‘bombshell’ amid ‘religious panic’ over reliability

A Fujitsu IT expert’s admission that bugs existed in the Post Office Horizon system in 2013 was a “bombshell moment”, according to a barrister who was acting for the Post Office at the time.

Simon Clarke, a barrister who advised the Post Office on criminal prosecutions, also told the Post Office scandal public inquiry that there was “an almost religious panic that Horizon must not be seen to have been impugned”.

Over 700 subpostmasters and their staff were prosecuted and convicted over unexplained accounting shortfalls in their branches, based on evidence from Horizon. These shortfalls were later proved to have been caused by errors in the Post Office’s accounting system, supplied by Fujitsu.

During the latest Post Office scandal public inquiry hearing, Clarke was asked by inquiry barrister Julian Blake about the moment he was told by the expert witness – used by the Post Office when prosecuting subpostmasters – that he was aware of software bugs but had failed to reveal this to court.

Clarke, who worked as a barrister at Cartwright King, which was contracted by the Post Office to provide criminal prosecution support, had requested a meeting with a Fujitsu expert after forensic investigators Second Sight had identified two software bugs that could affect branch accounts. He recorded the telephone conversation with Fujitsu’s chief architect, Gareth Jenkins, because he felt it “hugely important” to ascertain who told Second Sight about the Horizon bugs. A transcript of the conversation was revealed in the latest public inquiry hearing.

During the July 2013 conversation, Jenkins told Clarke there were two confirmed bugs in the Horizon system, and that he could not say there weren’t more, Clarke told the latest public inquiry hearing. “What [Jenkins] had been saying in his previous statements was contrary to what he said here,” he added.

“He knew at the time of this [July 2013] conversation and beforehand that those bugs were extant because it was he who had informed Second Sight; that to me was the most important element in the conversation,” said Clarke. Put to him by Blake that this was “quite a bombshell moment”, he agreed.