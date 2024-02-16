Post Office IT insider and the software decision that lit the Horizon scandal

In the late 1990s, the outcome of a battle between two factions within the Post Office triggered the IT problems that, combined with corporate malfeasance, led to what is today known as the Horizon scandal.

If a moment in the Post Office’s automation project can be identified as the trigger of the monumental failures of the past two decades, it was the decision to reject an established retail software package in favour of starting from scratch, according to former Post Office veteran Rupert Lloyd Thomas.

Thomas spent 27 years at the Post Office, with his final one involved in choosing a supplier to provide the electronic point-of-sale (Epos) system in the Horizon project.

The contract to automate thousands of branches was already agreed with British tech company ICL – which was later taken over by Fujitsu, the chosen supplier – but a key decision was still to be made about the Epos software: would the Post Office use an established tried and tested package already in the market, or would it build from scratch?

Make versus buy battle There were two opposing groups within the Post Office. Lloyd Thomas, along with others, was pushing for the adoption of a commercially available retail system. “The main issue was, were we going to use some packaged software that had been used elsewhere, or were we going to write one from scratch? I was firmly in the packaged software camp,” he told Computer Weekly. Lloyd Thomas said the team had a successful track record in implementing commercial software after its decision to move to SAP financials was successful. “I fought the good fight when they wanted to replace the ledgers and won by getting SAP implemented. It had a lot of advantages,” he said. Lloyd Thomas said he wanted the same approach for the Epos system. “I sat in meeting after meeting, saying, ‘no bespoke, no bespoke, just leave it alone, because once you start kludging it, you can’t rely on software upgrades coming from the supplier’.” ICL owned a retail system known as GlobalSTORE, which was an option being pushed by the team Lloyd Thomas was on. “You want to rely on software upgrades from the supplier and install them cleanly. If you kludge the system you won’t be able to do it,” he said. Lloyd Thomas said the “make versus buy” debate went on from March 1996 to September 1996, when his team lost the battle and the Post Office opted for a bespoke system that used middleware from Escher, known as Riposte. It was non-technical Post Office executives who rejected the buy-in approach, he added.

Terrible misgivings Lloyd Thomas said he had terrible misgivings. “It was akin to gambling,” he told Computer Weekly. In late 2022, the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry heard that the teams tasked with writing the Epos software were also not up to the job. They were even considered “the joke of the building” at Fujitsu/ICL UK, according to software developer David McDonnell, who told the inquiry that, when he arrived, the Epos development team was “like the Wild West” with “no standards, a lack of rules and no design”. A taskforce set up to investigate problems in Horizon’s Epos development reported that whoever wrote the code “had no understanding of elementary mathematics or the most basic rules of programming”. Lloyd Thomas, who left the Post Office in 2001 after over a quarter of a century, is speaking out because of his involvement in the choice of supplier. “I wasn’t involved in the prosecution of anybody, but I worked there, and I feel terrible about it,” he said. “I’m not interested in fighting old battles, I just want to help the victims.”

Poor IT decision-making Poor IT decision-making played a significant role in the Horizon disaster and Lloyd Thomas said a lot of this was down to how “backward” the Post Office was in terms of IT. Armed with a degree in geography, history and politics from Durham University, he joined the Post Office in 1974, straight out of university. Lloyd Thomas started working in the marketing department. At the time, he knew little about computers. “All I knew about computing when I was at university was what some of my chums were studying,” he said. In the late 1970s, Lloyd Thomas transferred to the managing director’s office, where he came across word processing for the first time. “I became immersed in word processing and thought I should really get on this bandwagon. From there, I rapidly discovered that nobody at the Post Office knew much about computing,” he said. On leaving the managing director’s office around 1980, it was arranged that Lloyd Thomas would spend time with ICL, a supplier of IT to the Post Office. “One of the reasons they wanted to send me to ICL is that they didn’t have anyone who knew much about computing. The idea was they would get this youngster to go to ICL and come back with knowledge,” he said.