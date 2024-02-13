Post Office Horizon IT scandal inquiry: Two years of shocking revelations

The statutory public inquiry into the Post Office scandal has gone relatively unnoticed over the past two years, but in that time, those au fait with the case have been shocked on an almost daily basis.

The airing of ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office drama and accompanying documentary eventually put the scandal centre stage in the public discourse and it is now getting the attention it deserves.

Computer Weekly has been following the inquiry since it began hearing evidence in May 2022. Here, we list some of the reports that make essential reading for those who are relatively new to the UK’s widest-ever miscarriage of justice.

When originally set up as a government department inquiry without the power to call witnesses, there was outrage and accusations of whitewashing. But following pressure from subpostmasters and their supporters, the inquiry was put on a statutory footing, with a judge in charge and the power to compel witnesses to give evidence.

So far, there have been four phases of the inquiry, chaired by retired judge Wyn Williams. It began with the victims telling their stories. This was followed in October 2022 by phase two, which saw an investigation into the Horizon IT system, its procurement, design, pilot, roll-out and modifications. Then, at the beginning of 2023, came phase three, with the operation of the Horizon system under the spotlight. The recently concluded fourth phase, which began hearing evidence in July 2023, shone the spotlight on the practices of the lawyers and investigators involved in the prosecutions of subpostmasters.

Each installment has produced shocking evidence that has exposed barely imaginable malfeasance on the part of a British institution, once regarded fondly.

Computer Weekly first exposed the scandal in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters, and has followed it closely ever since.

Wyn William, Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry chair

Inquiry chair Wyn Williams has been hearing evidence since May 2022.