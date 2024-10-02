Post Office spending £80,000+ a week on engineers who can’t work, as IT project burns cash

The Post Office has been paying more than £80,000 per week for contracted IT engineers to sit idle due to major delays in rolling out hardware for its New Business IT (NBIT) project.

In yet another example of taxpayers’ money being wasted, as the Post Office tries to rid itself of the system at the centre of a scandal, Computer Weekly can reveal that £1.6m could be spent on IT staff who are unable to do work they were contracted to do. This is as a result of issues with power supply units that can’t be used in the project to replace the controversial Horizon system. The NBIT project has already gone from a costing of £180m to £1bn.

The latest waste was revealed as the Post Office scandal public inquiry was told by two former Post Office executives – chairman Henry Staunton and chief financial officer (CFO) Alisdair Cameron – this week that the NBIT project lacks governance.

Progress report According to an internal Post Office NBIT progress update, under the heading “high level issues”, tech engineers from IT supplier DXC, who were contracted in mid-June, have no work to do due to the issues with power supply units. The engineers will have to wait 16 to 20 weeks before replacement units are available, allowing them to complete the work they were contracted to do. In the document, the Post Office suggests it could redeploy the engineers on other projects, such as surveying branches or installing HP point-of-sale equipment as part of NBIT. The NBIT project, which was set to replace Horizon in 2025, was announced in May 2022, but, as revealed by Computer Weekly in May this year, the project hit major problems and the Post Office has requested £1bn of extra public funding from HM Treasury to get it back on track. Project leaders also face challenges understanding how many units of PIN pad and card terminals (PEDs) are required. There are also issues with the contracts signed with IT suppliers DXC and SCC, which are currently insufficient for the extra work required. A Post Office spokesperson told Computer Weekly the organisation has now redeployed these engineering resources to carry out branch site surveys. “To date, engineers from DXC have surveyed 775 branches, which covers 2,150 counters providing us valuable insights into the estate that will enable us to successfully roll out the new HP devices and PEDs starting later this year.”