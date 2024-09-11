Under-pressure Post Office botches hardware procurement in project to replace error-prone system

Mistakes in the Post Office’s plan to replace the controversial Horizon system has left branches facing unplanned renovations and potential shortages of critical hardware.

The Post Office has been under public and political pressure to cut ties with long-time supplier Fujitsu and its controversial software due to the Post Office Horizon scandal, but its New Branch IT (NBIT) project is massively delayed. Despite the replacement being years away, the Post Office is planning to use hardware bought for NBIT to replace existing hardware.

It now faces problems replacing hardware used with the current Horizon system, which is set to stay for years to come.

A source with knowledge of the matter said subpostmasters could be forced to renovate their counters to fit the new hardware, which was not designed for their current setup. There could also be shortages of replacement hardware before NBIT is completed, as support deadlines for existing branch hardware approach.

In May 2022, the project that was set to replace Horizon in 2025 was revealed, but Fujitsu’s contract with the Post Office looks set to be extended another five years, with the supplier set to receive another £180m of taxpayers’ money.

As revealed by Computer Weekly in May this year, the project hit major problems, and the Post Office has requested £1bn of extra public funding from HM Treasury to get the programme back on track.

Thousands of units of point of sale (PoS) equipment from HP sit in a warehouse. This includes monitors with central processing units built in, keyboards, scanners and printers.