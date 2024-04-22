Post Office lawyer was a jack of all trades, but failed his own

Post Office internal lawyer, Rodric Williams, turned his attention to all manner of Post Office challenges while failing to meet the code of conduct of his chosen profession.

During the latest Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, a KC representing Horizon scandal victims said Williams was at the centre of the “web” and “part of” attempts to hush up the Horizon scandal at the Post Office.

Through internal documents, it was revealed that Williams was involved throughout the Post Office’s attempts to prevent knowledge of problems with the Horizon software becoming known outside the organisation, amid challenges to its reliability from subpostmasters, MPs, the press and lawyers.

He advised the Post Office communications department on how to respond to journalists and even gave is his uninformed view on reported tech problems from those running its branches. But he failed to meet the expected standards of his own profession.

Williams joined the Post Office in 2011 when it was facing serious questions over the reliability of its accounting system, used in thousands of branches, and its role in the prosecution of financial ruin of subpostmasters.

In 2009, Computer Weekly first revealed the problems subpostmasters were experiencing with the Horizon system, supplied by Fujitsu. Seven former subpostmasters told their stories, and behind the scenes the Post Office was creating a strategy to keep the suffocate the story (see timeline of all Computer Weekly articles on the scandal since 2009).

After the introduction of the Horizon, between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted more than 700 people based on data it produced. It also forced subpostmasters to repay money that the system showed was missing. A High Court victory in 2019 saw subpostmasters prove the Horizon system was to blame for unexplained shortfalls, raising prospect that many of them had been convicted and even imprisoned wrongly and financially ruined through no fault of their own.

Williams was appearing at the Post Office Horizon scandal in the latest phase 5 and 6 hearing, with his oft-repeated phrases, as he nervously failed to answer question after question, being: “Could you repeat your question? I can’t contextualise that. I can’t comment on that.” Sentences that he never finished led to dead ends and the inquiry chair was forced to step in on several occasions to remove ambiguity.

The lawyer is still employed as a senior lawyer at Post Office, while former subpostmasters wait for justice and financial redress after as much as two decades. He is currently involved in the delivery of financial redress of victims – an irony not lost on those who suffered at the hands of the Post Office and the actions and inaction of its staff, including Williams himself.

The makeshift adviser By 2011, when Williams joined the Post Office, the problems being experienced by subpostmasters were widely known. The media, including Computer Weekly, were asking questions and the inquiry heard that the communications team were seeking advice from Williams on how to respond to them. Inquiry barrister Jason Beer KC described Williams as “the point man for media relations in the Post Office’s legal team”, which he acknowledged as being the case. His lack of understanding of the complex IT system and the challenges faced by subpostmasters didn’t stop him dismissing questions from journalists to the PR team. In one example when a journalist requested the Post Office back up its claim that subpostmasters were happy with the Horizon system, Williams told the Post Office’s PR department: “We don’t need to do research on Horizon – it’s the system we provide to our agents and require them to use. If agents don’t like it, they can choose not to provide services for us.” He described subpostmaster claims as the “whims of each individual agent”. His ill-judged comment went beyond that of journalists and subpostmasters, directing them at statutory body the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). When the CCRC launched its investigation into potential miscarriages of justice at the hands of the Post office in 2015, after subpostmasters submitted applications to have their cases reviewed, Williams was dismissive. Referring to its requests for information, Willams said CCRC was “jumping down every rabbit hole” by asking the organisation to disclose information about bugs in the Horizon system. One example was when the CCRC requested an explanation of a software bug revealed by Computer Weekly in 2015, known as the Dalmellington bug. Furthermore, Williams didn’t just advise PR, but passed his wisdom to the Post Office’s most senior executives. One campaigner central to revealing the Dalmellingtom bug was Tim McCormack. The former subpostmasters put pressure on the Post Office through his relentless campaign for the truth. He too was the subject of disparaging comments from Williams. McCormack, a former tech professional and previously a subpostmaster, contacted Post Office CEO Paula Vennells with an ultimatum. In an email from October 2015, shown to the inquiry, McCormack offered to Vennells “clear and unquestionable evidence of an intermittent bug in Horizon”. This was the Dalmellington bug, which had been discovered but yet to be made public at the time. McCormack told Vennells that the bug causes thousands of pounds in losses to sub-postmasters. “Tonight there is a branch in your network sitting on a loss. The money does not exist. It is the result of several one-sided transactions being entered erroneously by the system, not the operator,” wrote McCormack He said it was her last chance to accept that “what I have been telling you these past few years is true”. He offered to take her to the branch and to show her the evidence he had collected. Williams offered his advice. In an internal Post Office email exchange about McCormack’s email, Williams replied that the Post Office should write to him “in the same terms that we have every other person who has said they have evidence of flaws”, adding: “Generally, my view is that this guy is a bluffer, who keeps expecting us to march to his tune. I don’t think we should do so, but instead respond with a straight bat.” Soon after, Computer Weekly, working with McCormack and the Communication Workers Union, revealed an internal email from Post Office IT support confirming the existence of the Dalmellington bug, the fact that subpostmasters were not told about it, and that it would be months before the problem was fixed. The bug was later used as evidence in the High Court group litigation order, where subpostmasters successfully proved the Horizon system was to blame for accounting shortfalls. The Post Office’s overall approach to the CCRC was to erect hurdles to its work, according to Edward Henry KC, representing scandal victims at the inquiry. During the hearing, Williams was shown a letter he wrote to lawyers at external law firm Bond Dickenson. Henry KC put it to Williams that the Post Office was trying to “frustrate and bring the CCRC proceedings to a close by any means possible”. Williams disagreed, but was shown the bullet points he gave to the external solicitors as potential actions. The first bullet point said: “Push [the CCRC] on their jurisdiction to take this action... which was slightly tenuous at the start.” Henry asked, “So, challenge and push the CCRC on their jurisdiction, correct?” and Williams replied, “That’s been put forward as a possible area to develop, yes.” The second bullet point suggested: “Apply some political pressure to the [Business Innovation and Skills department] and Ministry of Justice.” Williams said the bullet points were “for discussion”. The CCRC and its reviews led to the overturning of a large proportion (around 100) of the convictions based on Horizon data that have been overturned so far.