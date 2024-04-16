Post Office boss signed off hush money to cover up smoking gun

A former Post Office senior executive agreed the suffering of subpostmasters could have been avoided if the organisation had investigated reported IT problems rather than paying an affected subpostmaster to shut them up.

During the latest Post Office Horizon scandal statutory public inquiry, former chief operating officer David Miller admitted to signing off a payment of £180,000 to keep problems at a branch in Lancashire out of public sight.

The Post Office was bringing legal action in 2003 against Julie Wolstenholme, the subpostmaster of a branch in Cleveleys, over an unexplained accounting shortfall. She was countersuing the Post Office for loss of earnings of about £180,000. In preparation for a court case, a joint expert IT witness was commissioned, and the final report by forensic IT expert Jason Coyne concluded the Horizon system did appear defective.

He wrote that the technology installed at Cleveleys “was clearly defective in elements of its hardware, software or interfaces, and that the majority of the errors in the fault logs could not be the making of Ms Wolstenholme”. Coyne said it was “often absolutely obvious” that there had to be a technical problem that should be looked at, adding: “There consistently appears to be, within Fujitsu and/or Post Office, a reluctance to ever really grasp the analysis of the issue and to look at it.”

In light of the report, the Post Office recognised the weakness of its case against Wolstenholme and, after it failed to persuade Coyne to change his report, it paid her a settlement with a non-disclosure agreement attached, which Miller signed-off. At the time, lawyers said the Post Office was “to give the expert report as little publicity as possible”. During the latest hearing, Miller said he was standing in for a colleague when he approved the payment.

Miller agreed that had the Post Office investigated claims that Horizon was faulty, rather than using taxpayers’ money to cover them up, the suffering of subpostmasters in the Horizon scandal could have been avoided.

After the introduction of the Horizon software in 1999, to automate branch accounting, subpostmasters began to experience unexplained accounting shortfalls. The Post Office blamed them and prosecuted hundreds. Its strategy was to keep secret the problems with the Horizon system to enable it to continue to blame and prosecute subpostmasters based on evidence from the system.