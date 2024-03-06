‘Brutal’ decisions required to sort out Post Office mess, says select committee chair

If the government produces a bill that does not remove the Post Office from the process of delivering financial redress for former subpostmasters and fails to set hard deadlines, MPs believe they have the necessary support to amend it.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, MP Liam Byrne said the committee is determined to get fast and fair financial redress for victims of the Post Office scandal. “We are ruthlessly focused on this,” he told Computer Weekly, adding that the Post Office should be completely removed from the processes of paying former subpostmasters what they are owed, and that a deadline for payments across all financial redress schemes should be set.

Despite more than two decades of suffering for many subpostmasters and four years having passed since the High Court judgment, most subpostmasters are yet to receive the compensation they are due. The Post Office has a number of different compensation schemes, but progress to pay subpostmasters, many of whom are in financial difficulty, is too slow. Many have died before receiving the money they are owed.

Byrne has been an MP for 20 years, and was deployed by former Prime minsters Tony Blair and Gordon Brown on challenging tasks in the Home Office and at Number 10, but he said nothing compares to the Post Office mess. “I have seen a lot of problems in government, but I have never seen anything like this profoundly broken system,” said Byrne.

He described a triple systemic failure in corporate governance at the Post Office, in the government shareholder and in political oversight. “The board has failed, the shareholder has failed and the political overseer has failed,” said Byrne.

He called it a mess and said people deserve justice. “You have to make some pretty brutal decisions, in my opinion, on taking the Post Office out of delivering remedies, because it is not fit for delivering redress schemes,” said Byrne.

This is one of the select committee’s recommendations, and if the government does not include this – as well as hard deadlines for financial redress – in its upcoming bill, the committee will seek to amend it. He is calling the tests the “Mr Bates tests” after campaigning former subpostmaster Alan Bates, and has said there is enough support in the House of Commons to amend any bill to include these if required.