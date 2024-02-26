Post Office scandal roundup: Fourth Estate in full throttle

The Post Office scandal has become markedly political, and while Computer Weekly continues to investigate, the journalistic resources of the mainstream media have also gone full throttle.

It’s no longer just Computer Weekly, Private Eye and freelancer Nick Wallis making important discoveries, but the full might of the Fourth Estate.

That means rather than a couple of journalists applying their investigative skills to the story, there are now hundreds emboldened by the work already done to expose the scandal.

This is a welcome development, taking the story of one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history to the wider public and gleaning new information in the process.

While Computer Weekly continues to dig, here is a roundup of some of the other big news stories regarding the Post Office scandal over the past month.

Former Post Office chairman spills the beans Much of the past few weeks has been dominated by a very public spat between ousted Post Office chairman Henry Staunton and secretary of state for business and trade Kemi Badenoch. Staunton was sacked by Badenoch in late January, although it was initially described as a parting of ways by mutual agreement. He then gave a tell-all interview to the Sunday Times on 18 February. Staunton revealed he had been sacked because “somebody had to take the rap” for Post Office failings. He also informed the Sunday Times he was told by the business department to stall the financial redress payments to victims of the scandal to save money and enable the government to “limp into the election”, and that there wasn’t really any movement on compensation until after the Mr Bates vs the Post Office television drama. Kemi Badenoch denied this, and added fuel to the fiery spat with claims that Staunton was making things up, and instead being investigated for bullying.