Alan Bates and JFSA won’t back down in fight with government and Post Office

The relentless pursuit of justice by Alan Bates and the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) has seen countless battles won out of mainstream view but, with a massive audience backing them today, more are set to be fought.

In October last year, when campaigning former subpostmaster Bates told Computer Weekly the JFSA was in early discussions with lawyers about privately prosecuting the people responsible for the Post Office Horizon scandal, the JFSA’s 15-year fight had yet to become mainstream news. At the time, it seemed raising the millions required would be a bridge too far, despite the campaign group’s proven track record in garnering financial support.

For example, in July 2020, the JFSA managed to raise £100,000, through crowdfunding, in a matter of weeks to fund legal support to file a complaint with the Parliamentary Ombudsman about the government’s handling of the Post Office. But the millions required to privately prosecute people responsible for the suffering of the former subpostmasters would, at the time, have been an impossible task.

Today things are different, and Bates has made it more widely known of his intent to pursue private prosecutions if he and his fellow campaigners deem punishments for these guilty of wrongdoing are not sufficient. It could see the subpostmasters use the same powers to prosecute former Post Office staff as the organisation used to wrongly prosecute hundreds of subpostmasters.

As widely reported, Bates repeated his promise last week, and while it is an expensive process, no one will doubt the JFSA’s ability to raise the funds. It would be crass to disregard Bates’ statement as simply seeking headlines. The ITV drama, which finally saw the scandal catch the public’s attention, would never have been made had it not been for the JFSA’s long campaign.

Alongside the successful crowdfunding of the money for the Parliamentary Ombudsman complaint, there are lesser-known achievements of the JFSA, often not credited to the campaign group.