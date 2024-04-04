Fujitsu should stop bending rules, stop bidding and pay up, says MP

Fujitsu should stop bending rules, halt bidding for government contracts, pay for Post Office scandal damage and meet the children of victims, demands select committee chair.

The IT firm is accused of hollow gestures as it continues to bid for lucrative government contracts, fails to agree a contribution to Post Office scandal costs and is yet to meet the children of victims.

The company, which supplied the controversial Horizon software, has been in the background of the Post Office Horizon scandal for a quarter of a century, but has only been forced out of its self-imposed silence by huge public pressure.

In the 15 years since Computer Weekly began investigating the scandal, until the beginning of this year, Fujitsu always gave a “no comment” response when contacted. But since the scandal became mainstream, following January’s ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, the Japanese firm has made promises to government, the taxpayer and victims. These promises, however, are “hollow”, according to campaigners.

Almost as soon as public anger erupted, with a nation’s gaze upon it, the supplier promised to put bidding for government contracts on hold. But while Fujitsu was quick to give spoken concessions, it has not followed through with action.

Computer Weekly has revealed, through leaked internal communications at Fujitsu, that the self-imposed bidding pause has not quashed Fujitsu’s appetite for UK government contracts. The supplier has about £1.3bn worth of public sector and national security deals in its sights for the current financial year.

It has told staff they can bid for contracts in partnership with other suppliers, win business with existing government customers – of which there are many, and has instructed staff how to work around the self-imposed ban.