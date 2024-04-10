Subpostmasters stealing from branches ‘didn’t make sense,’ former judge tells inquiry

The Post Office's criminal cases against subpostmasters “did not make sense” and were “fundamentally implausible,” a former judge told the organisation's bosses.

Appearing today at the Post Office inquiry, Anthony Hooper, a former Lord Justice of Appeal, said it was clear from the start that criminal prosecutions against subpostmasters were “fundamentally implausible.” He said he told Post Office CEO Paula Vennells and chair Alice Perkins this during one-on-one discussions in 2014.

In June 2012, an independent scheme was set up by the Post Office, following pressure from MPs and campaigners, whereby forensic accountants Second Sight were appointed to investigate subpostmaster claims that the Horizon IT system was at fault, and to pass their findings through to mediation. Hooper was appointed to chair the mediation scheme, in October 2013.

Questioned about his experiences of dealing with the Post Office, Hooper said: “I was trying to make it clear to Paula Vennells and the chairman of the Post Office that their case didn’t make sense. I felt that throughout, as did Second Sight. It did not make sense that reputable subpostmasters, appointed by the Post Office after examination of their character, would be stealing these sums of money. It didn’t make sense particularly because within a matter of days of any alleged theft, they had to balance the books. It just never made sense.”

He also refuted Post Office claims that Second Sight had not come across as independent: “They were completely independent, they were just coming to conclusions that the Post Office didn’t like.”

During Hooper’s evidence it also emerged that the Post Office only anticipated compensation to subpostmasters involved in the mediation scheme to be about £5m in total, but Second Sight warned at the time that it could cost up to £50m. A note from a meeting between Hooper, Vennells and Post Office general counsel Chris Aujard, recorded that Vennells said: "The scheme had therefore moved a long way from its initial positioning as something the outcome of which in many cases might be an apology and/or small gratuitous payment.”

Since 2014, when the meeting took place, the costs of the Post Office scandal are now estimated to be in excess of £1.2bn.

Closing his evidence, Hooper said: “It is the greatest scandal that I have ever seen in the criminal justice process. We have had many miscarriages of justice, but nowhere near as many as this. We need to reevaluate how we approach criminal cases of this type. This time something went very, very, wrong.”

The Post Office scandal was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters and the problems they suffered due to the accounting software (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles about the scandal below).

