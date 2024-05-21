Post Office clique deepened Horizon scandal

A Post Office clique wanted to sack forensic accountants to stop the independent investigation into the Horizon system when things weren’t going their way, the public inquiry has been told.

The appearance of former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells at the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry this week will dominate the headlines, but last week’s evidence from the Post Office’s current chief financial officer (CFO) was one of the most revelatory hearings to date.

Alisdair Cameron shed light on a Post Office inner circle that combined the business, legal and communications leadership, and wanted to prematurely end the role of independent forensic accountants Second Sight investigating the Horizon system.

Cameron, who has also had spells as chief operating officer and interim CEO in his years at the Post Office, said when he joined in 2015, there was a view among directors that Second Sight was the wrong choice for the investigation. He said directors were saying, “‘We should have got a proper accounting or law firm to do a professional piece of work and move on.’”

There was unease with Second Sight after it revealed problems with the Horizon system in its interim report in 2013. “This was the narrative as I recalled it when the decisions were being made, in first half of 2015, to deal with the Mediation Scheme [investigation] differently, shut it down, move on from Second Sight,” he said.

Asked which executives were pushing the narrative at the time, Cameron said: “I think probably sort of [general counsel] Chris Aujard, [communications head] Mark Davies and Paula [Vennells] were agreeing with it.”

During the hearing, Cameron recalled a meeting with Second Sight, after which he challenged Aujard on his behaviour towards the independent investigators, which he described as “chippy”.

“I never found Second Sight at all adversarial,” he said. “The meetings were all extremely sensible and open. I do remember asking Chris [Aujard] in the corridor after one of those meetings why he had been sort of chippy, with Second Sight, and he said, ‘Oh, they just annoy me’.”