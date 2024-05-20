The fall from grace of ex-priest and Post Office boss Paula Vennells

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells left the organisation with a huge payout and a CBE, but has fallen from grace following the unravelling of a cover-up on her watch.

She has since become a household name after ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Vennells joined the Post Office in 2007 and was CEO from 2012 to 2019, a period when Post Office executives attempted to hide problems with the Horizon system and the egregious mistreatment they doled out to the people running its public-facing business.

She was an Anglican priest, has held non-executive directorships at large UK businesses, and became chair at Imperial College NHS Trust after leaving the Post Office in disgrace with a pocket full of bonus payments.

When Vennells left the Post Office, the organisation had just lost a High Court battle against subpostmasters and blown £100m of taxpayer money in the process. The case proved that subpostmasters had been wrongly blamed, and in many cases prosecuted, for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors. She still managed, in 2019, to be awarded a CBE for services to the Post Office.

If Vennells needed an introduction, evidence last week from a former colleague set the scene for the controversial figure. Post Office chief financial officer (CFO) Alisdair Cameron told the inquiry last week that in all the time he knew Vennells at the Post Office, from him joining in 2015 to her leaving in 2019, she never believed there were any miscarriages of justice in cases where subpostmasters had been prosecuted and convicted of crimes based on evidence from the error-prone Horizon software used in branches.

Over 100 subpostmasters have had wrongful convictions overturned since the first in 2021, and hundreds more will follow, after the government introduced unprecedented legislation to quash their convictions en masse.