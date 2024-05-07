Police told in 2016 that Post Office prosecutor withheld evidence of Horizon errors from court

Surrey Police were informed in 2016 that a Post Office lawyer had committed a “potential crime” by failing to disclose relevant evidence to the defence team of a subpostmistress being prosecuted for theft.

The lawyer in question was Jarnail Singh, the Post Office’s former head of criminal law, who appeared at the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry last week.

During the prosecution of Seema Misra in 2010, after her branch in West Byfleet in Surrey had an unexplained loss of about £70,000, Horizon problems were highlighted by her defence as a possible cause.

Singh was the Post Office prosecutor, and the Post Office legal team convinced a jury that the Horizon system was fully reliable. Misra, who was pregnant at the time, was found guilty and sentenced to 15 months in prison. She had her wrongful conviction overturned in 2021 at the Court of Appeal after a long campaign by subpostmasters to prove that the Horizon system, and evidence from it used in court, was unreliable.

After reading the 2010 trial transcript years later, former subpostmaster and campaigner Tim McCormack wrote to Surrey Police to report his suspicion that the Post Office’s prosecutor withheld evidence that would have undermined Misra’s prosecution.