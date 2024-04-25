More evidence emerges that Post Office executive misled High Court judge

Post Office executive Angela van den Bogerd was part of the subterfuge adopted by the company to hide problems with its IT system, which included misleading the courts, the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry has been told.

The latest hearing revealed more evidence that Van den Bogerd misled High Court judge Peter Fraser in 2019, during a court battle between subpostmasters and the Post Office.

The 2018/19 High Court battle saw 555 subpostmasters prove the Post Office’s Horizon system was the cause of unexplained accounting discrepancies they were blamed for.

In his judgement in 2019, Fraser said evidence given to him by the former Post Office senior executive was misleading. “There were two specific matters where [Van den Bogerd] did not give me frank evidence, and sought to obfuscate matters, and mislead me,” he said.

Moreover, during the High Court trial’s focus on the ability to access Horizon remotely, Van den Bogerd told the court she first knew about remote Horizon access in 2018, about a year before giving her evidence.

But evidence during the latest inquiry revealed she had been informed of the possibility on previous occasions – as early as 2010, as well as in 2011 and 2014.

The ability for subpostmasters’ accounts to be accessed and changed remotely, without supostmasters knowing, was something the Post Office had denied until the 2018/19 court case. Had it been known, hundreds of prosecutions of subpostmasters based on Horizon data evidence would have been called into question.