Post Office boss used husband’s descriptions in Orwellian ploy to downplay Horizon problems

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells asked her husband for advice on how to refer to Horizon bugs in an attempt to downplay the anticipated findings of an independent review of the software.

Vennells, Post Office CEO from 2012 to 2019, emailed colleagues suggesting, on the advice of her husband, that the word “bugs” be changed to “exceptions” or “anomalies” in reports about the Horizon system.

At the time, the Post Office was denying the existence of software bugs that could cause unexplained accounting discrepancies, for which subpostmasters were blamed.

Documents revealed in the latest Post Office scandal public inquiry hearing revealed that the day after the advice from Vennells’ husband, the language used in reports about the Horizon system was changed.

The inquiry also heard there were discussions within the Post Office over reducing the scope of Second Sight’s investigation to minimise negative findings. The hearing also heard that closer to the interim report’s publication there was also talk at the Post Office about the possibility of taking out an injunction to prevent its publication.

During the hearing, inquiry barrister Julian Blake asked former Post Office general counsel Susan Crichton: “Are we to understand here that the words used that were suggested by Paula Vennells’ husband had now made their way into the terminology that is being used by the business?” Crichton responded: “It certainly looks like it.”

She said she had no recollection of the changes to the wording being made, but another document referred to Crichton, along with former chief information officer Lesley Sewell, “crafting” briefing papers.

Blake said: “It’s absolutely Orwellian, the use of ‘exception’ instead of ‘bug’, changing the language within the company, crafting a briefing.”