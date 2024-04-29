Post Office misjudged campaigner it labelled a ‘bluffer’

Labelled a “bluffer” and an agitator, a former subpostmaster was proved right when he alerted Post Office boss Paula Vennells to a major software bug and warned that inaction would eventually see her face a judicial review.

The Post Office underestimated an ultimatum sent by Tim McCormack, who was described as a “bluffer” by a senior Post Office executive.

But if ex-CEO Vennells had listened and acted on McCormack’s warnings in 2015, she might have been spared her shameful appearance at the Post Office Horizon scandal statutory inquiry next month (May 2024).

In October 2015, McCormack wrote directly to Vennells with an ultimatum, which is now public knowledge after its appearance at the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry. But what is less known about is the subject of the email and how he and a team of subpostmasters found proof that a software bug in Horizon was causing unexplained shortfalls in branch accounts.

Dalmellington bug The subject of the email – the discovery of a bug at a Post Office branch in Dalmellington, Scotland – gave McCormack the ammunition to issue his ultimatum to Vennells. At the time, the Post Office was still using the myth that Horizon was bug-free in answer to questions from subpostmasters, MPs, journalists and other campaigners. Although Computer Weekly and any IT professional knew this claim could not be true, finding evidence of errors was difficult. In his email to Vennells, who, like the rest of the Post Office, was in denial over Horizon errors, McCormack offered to demonstrate the Dalmellington error to her. He told her of his plans to take the story to the press. “It is a last chance for you to accept what I have been telling you these last few years is true,” he wrote. “I now have clear and unquestionable evidence of an intermittent bug in Horizon that can and does cause thousands of pounds of losses to subpostmasters.” “Tonight, there is a branch in your network sitting on a loss of five figures,” he told Vennells. “The money does not exist. It is a result of several one-sided transactions being entered erroneously by the system, not the operator.” He explained it was an error that would not be noticed by many subpostmasters and could well be the reason for many of the cases being highlighted by subpostmasters in the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA). He gave Vennells three options: “Accept that many of the claimants in the JFSA are honest and decent citizens whose lives were destroyed by your organisation, go to the press and see what happens, or await the inevitable judicial review where you will personally be exposed and perhaps leave yourself open to criminal charges.” Vennells will appear at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry for three days from 22 May. McCormack wrote: “We can stop this farce now. You can wake up and realise that the people you rely on to tell you the truth about what is happening don’t have the ability to do so.” This was not his first email communication with Vennells. He had previously written to her tens of times on a variety of subjects impacting subpostmasters. He warned her that he would go to the press quickly. He told Computer Weekly he was “labelled as an agitator”.