Numbers prove former subpostmaster federation boss’s ignorance over Post Office scandal

The former National Federation of Subpostmasters (NFSP) boss has downplayed the volume of prosecutions of subpostmasters after the Horizon system was introduced, but the numbers say otherwise.

During his appearance at the Post Office scandal public inquiry, George Thomson, NFSP general secretary from 2007 to 2018, was in denial over the Post Office Horizon scandal, which unfolded during his watch.

The man who headed up the federation, tasked with protecting the interests of subpostmasters, still believes prosecutions and suspensions after Horizon’s introduction were no different to those before.

“I’ve been around a long time: suspensions have always taken place, prosecutions have always taken place, under the manual system as well, hundreds of subpostmasters suspended,” he told the inquiry.

But, according to Post Office figures, in the seven years between 1991 and the year before Horizon’s introduction in 1999, there was an average of six subpostmasters convicted a year, compared with an average of 52 a year in the next 13 years up until the Post Office stopped prosecuting in 2013, apart from four convictions in 2015.

From 1999 to 2012, yearly convictions ranged from 38 to 78.

Recently knighted former subpostmaster and campaigner Alan Bates said: “I knew he was always deaf to the concerns of subpostmasters, but until his performance at the inquiry, I didn’t realise how ignorant he was of the facts about Horizon.”