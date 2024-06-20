Sir Alan Bates hits out at Post Office ‘incompetence’ after data breach

Campaigner Sir Alan Bates has hit out at the “utter incompetence” of Post Office bosses after he learned that a document containing the names and addresses of victims of the scandal was published on the Post Office website.

The document, titled “Confidential Settlement Deed,” was discovered by journalist Nick Wallis, and has since been removed from the website. A link to the document can still be found through a Google search at the time of writing, suggesting it had been online since 2019 – the URL now returns a “Page not found” error.

According to Wallis’s story published in The Daily Mail, it contains the names and addresses of all 555 subpostmasters who took part in the 2018/19 High Court case that proved bugs in the Post Office’s Horizon IT system were responsible for accounting losses for which the victims had been blamed and prosecuted.

Bates, who was recently knighted for his work in exposing the scandal and campaigning for its victims, told Computer Weekly: “The level of incompetence at the Post Office never fails to astound me. Their utter incompetence in failing to provide documents requested for disclosure and then disclosing highly confidential material on their website – it’s beyond belief. When are they going to start firing these people instead of giving them bonuses?”

The Post Office has been reprimanded on more than one occasion by Sir Wyn Williams, head of the statutory inquiry into the scandal, for its failures in disclosing important documents to the inquiry.

Christopher Head, a former subpostmaster and victim of the scandal, said he has written to Post Office CEO Nick Read, demanding answers as to how the document came to be available online. “As you can imagine, this has caused a great amount of upset, distress and anger amongst those whose data is now within the public domain,” wrote Head, according to a copy of the text posted on his Twitter account.

“There are many who hadn’t shared details with their own families and others who are extremely traumatised by this whole scandal even today, and this has further impacted them,” he said. “Whether anyone would have accepted an apology at this stage is unknown, but I personally found it very telling that the response to The Daily Mail with the Post Office statement contained no apology or understanding of the severity of the impact on those postmasters and their families.”