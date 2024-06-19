Post Office Horizon system investigators were blocked and threatened as they witnessed cover-up

Independent forensic accountants contracted to investigate controversial Post Office Horizon system in 2012 describe Post Office cover-ups, threats, obstruction and the “worst corporate behaviour” seen in their long careers.

During the latest Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry, investigators Second Sight revealed the lengths the Post Office went to in its efforts to prevent knowledge of flaws in its Horizon computer system and prosecution malpractice being exposed.

Ian Henderson and Ron Warmington of Second Sight were contracted to investigate the Horizon system after MPs forced the Post Office to launch an independent review of the under-fire Horizon system.

In 2009, Computer Weekly revealed the problems being experienced by subpostmasters using the Horizon system. Many were prosecuted when unexplained losses arose and many others were financially ruined. After Computer Weekly published its investigation and subpostmasters formed a campaign group, pressure was put on the Post Office to investigate allegations about Horizon problems.

Second Sight were appointed by MPs and the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) campaign group to do an investigation, which was paid for by the Post Office.

However, during the latest public inquiry hearing, it emerged that it wasn’t long before Second Sight began to uncover shocking evidence of Horizon problems and faced Post Office obstructions to their work