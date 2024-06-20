Post Office and Fujitsu had tense relationship, but were joined at hip when protecting their brands

The Post Office’s relationship with IT supplier Fujitsu was “tense” in 2010 amid major problems rolling out the online version of the controversial Horizon computer system used in branches, the public inquiry has been told.

The tensions mirrored those between the two organisations when legacy Horizon was first rolled out in 2000, which even saw UK relations with Japan strained.

The frayed mood continues to this day, as the Post Office struggles to move on from the long relationship, but despite the evident longstanding tensions, the two companies coordinated efforts when it came to protecting their brands amid challenges over the Horizon system’s integrity, and in doing so they deepened the Post Office Horizon scandal.

During the latest public inquiry hearing, former Fujitsu UK boss Duncan Tait was asked about the period in 2010 when Horizon Online was being rolled out in a pilot as part of a plan to cut Post Office operating costs. At the time, subpostmasters using it were experiencing serious problems, and “major incidents” had occurred, including transactions being duplicated and outages.

The Post Office didn’t want to move forward with the pilot until problems were fixed. In an email from Gavin Bounds – the Fujitsu executive in charge of the Post Office account – to Tait, a list of issues in the roll-out were listed. In the email, Bounds wrote: “The above reflects the significant issues we have experienced over a short time span. Relationships with the Post Office leadership are tense and we are clearly on the back foot.”

Tait was asked by inquiry barrister Julia Blake whether relationships with the Post Office leadership were tense. He said: “I think that is about right. We were in the middle of a major roll-out, and that roll-out was already significantly delayed, and then we have all these technical issues.

“The early part of 2010 was difficult for both companies,” Tait admitted to the inquiry.