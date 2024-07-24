Post Office ‘acted the victim’ and civil servants ‘abandoned their principles’, says former minister

The Post Office always acted like the victim of “incompetent” or “criminal” subpostmasters when it faced pressure in relation to problems experienced by users of its error-prone Horizon system, the public inquiry has been told.

Former government minister Margot James also said getting to the truth was hampered because civil servants had “gone rogue” in their handling of the Post Office.

James, who was appointed minister in the department of business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) in July 2016, said: “There was an assumption on the part of the Post Office board members that the subpostmasters were in the wrong [over Horizon],” she told the Post Office scandal inquiry. “I think that the Post Office board did regard them as incompetent at best and criminal at worst.”

James added that the Post Office was “extraordinarily good at seeing itself as the victim”, suggesting there was an “orchestrated campaign” from subpostmasters that had “no legitimacy”. She said the Post Office “assumed the subpostmasters were guilty of something”.

Asked about accusations that ministers were managed by officials, James said she was “alarmed”.

She said evidence showed that officials did not adhere to the civil service values of integrity, honesty, impartiality and objectivity. “It was an example of a team of people that should be following those principles that have gone rogue and abandoned them,” said James.

During recent inquiry evidence hearings, former ministers responsible for the Post Office have lined up to condemn the Shareholder Executive (ShEx), the department in charge of the Post Office, which is an arm’s-length government body.