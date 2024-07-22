Ed Davey and Jo Swinson ‘handled’ by civil servants in Post Office cover-up, says Sir Alan Bates

Former coalition government ministers were “handled” by civil servants who “covered their backs” throughout their time in charge of the Post Office, according to campaigning former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates.

At the latest Post Office Scandal public inquiry hearing last week, current Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and former leader Jo Swinson were questioned about their time as ministers in the coalition government as the scandal was unfolding.

Davey was the minister in the business department in charge of the Post Office from 2010 to 2012, while Swinson took the helm after him until the coalition government ended in 2015. This was a period when MPs were raising questions on behalf of subpostmasters in their constituencies and there was increasing media coverage of the controversial issue.

Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance chair Bates told Computer Weekly the pair were “tightly controlled” by civil servants throughout what he described as a “cover-up” of subpostmasters being wrongly blamed and even prosecuted, by the government-owned Post Office, based on flawed computer evidence. “They were being handled the whole time and the department had its own agenda,” he said. “It’s obvious to everyone now that it was the officials, it was the department that was running all this.”

He warned that the problems and delays being experienced today by victims seeking financial redress were happening for the same reason.

During last week’s evidence sessions, Davey and Swinson detailed occasions when the actions of officials at the Shareholder Executive (ShEx), now UK government investments (UKGI), prevented them from getting to the root of the Post Office scandal and acting on it. ShEx was the department that looked after government-owned assets, such as the Post Office, which now goes by the name UKGI. Bates said: “From the testimony of those [from ShEx] in the inquiry last week, it is obvious that it is the civil servants who have to carry the bulk of the burden of blame.”

Swinson and Davey were new to government, having joined the Conservative and Liberal Democrat Coalition government following the inconclusive 2010 general election. Swinson was minister in charge of the Post office in 2012/13 and 2014/15. She told the latest public inquiry hearing that civil servants were “Orwellian” and “duplicitous” in how they withheld information from her regarding the Post Office.

Evidence was heard that Swinson asked probing questions of the Post Office, particularly regarding its prosecutions of subpostmasters, but some were never answered. She told the inquiry that when she asked civil servants whether she should chase up any questions she asked regarding her briefs, she was told: “Trust us to follow these things up.”

But evidence to the inquiry revealed civil servants at ShEx would give up chasing the Post Office for answers if they weren’t received. Some months after Swinson needed answers to questions from the Post Office “urgently” about subpostmaster prosecutions, a ShEx civil servant told a colleague chasing up the answers that the Post Office would avoid answering difficult questions.

In an email to a colleague, Mike Whitehead, formerly of ShEx, wrote: “Sadly [the Post Office] have a habit of dropping everybody off the [email copy] lists when we seek awkward data. I have not seen anything; my guess is without a chaser they will unilaterally decide we don’t need it.”

Swinson told the inquiry she was not aware of this. “This speaks volumes from what we know now, but it was not brought to my attention at the time,” she said. “I did rely on my private office and officials to chase the many questions that I asked.

“This is pretty shocking on two levels,” said Swinson. “I was asking questions and needed information which I needed to give good answers to [MPs] who, let’s remember are speaking on behalf of constituents that had been affected by these issues. But this is also problematic because if this is the experience ShEx are having, that I think points to potential deeper problems with what the Post Office is willing to provide, it would raise alarm bells.”