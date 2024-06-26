Ignorance of ‘legal niceties’ from Post Office expert IT witness saw innocent people jailed

A former Fujitsu IT expert’s ignorance of the rules that expert witnesses to courts must adhere to meant subpostmasters were wrongly convicted of financial crimes and jailed, the Post Office public inquiry has heard.

Gareth Jenkins began acting as an expert IT witness to courts for the Post Office in the early 2000s, when the organisation was using computer evidence to prosecute subpostmasters who had unexplained shortfalls, but Jenkins revealed he did not actually understand the responsibilities attached to the role until 2020, years after he ceased to be an expert witness.

As a result of his lack of understanding, he focused on information on specific cases, which was too narrow, and ignored known software problems that he wrongly believed were out of scope. He was also influenced into changing statements by Post Office lawyers.

Jenkins, a mathematics graduate from Cambridge University and former senior engineer at Fujitsu, was a senior IT expert working on the Horizon system used in every Post Office branch. He gave evidence in 15 prosecutions of subpostmasters up to 2013, when the Post Office was advised by a barrister to no longer use him as he had given misleading evidence in the past.

During the first day of his four-day inquiry appearance, Jenkins said he never received advice about his responsibilities as an expert witness. “The first time I became aware of my duties as an expert witness was when I was first put in touch with solicitors in 2020/21 as part of the police investigation into my conduct,” he said.

Jenkins is currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police for potentially committing perjury during the prosecutions of subpostmasters. The police launched its investigation into Jenkins and former Fujitsu colleague Anne Chambers in November 2020, after High Court judge Peter Fraser referred them to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During the hearing, Jenkins said: “All I thought I had to do was answer the questions and that the answers had to be truthful. I am a technician and I was more concerned about the facts of how the system was working rather than the legal niceties, if you like.”