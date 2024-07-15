Civil servant said subpostmasters’ threat of legal action was ‘sabre-rattling’

A senior civil servant on the Post Office board said subpostmasters were “sabre-rattling” when, in 2015, they announced they were preparing to sue the government-owned Post Office for the losses they were blamed for in their branches.

Subpostmasters had been campaigning for years after many had been punished, with some sent to prison, when unexplained shortfalls appeared in their branch accounts.

As reported by Computer Weekly in November that year, the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) announced it was preparing litigation against the Post Office in relation to claims against its Horizon computer system. The former subpostmasters were blamed for accounting shortfalls that they alleged were due to the flawed computer system they used in branches.

By this point, Richard Callard, the government’s representative on the Post Office board of directors, had formed the view that evidence about computer errors causing the shortfall in branches, as the subpostmasters’ claimed, would not be found. He did not believe they had a case and that legal firms would not support their claims once they got into the detail.

During the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing last week, it emerged that, in response to the JFSA announcement, Callard wrote an email to Post Office executives, including communications boss Mark Davies, which said: “Seriously though, do you know how many legal firms they’ve had. It would be good to take the line with ministers that this is yet another sabre-rattle and once legal firms get into the evidence they pull away.”

Callard was asked by barrister Angela Patrick, representing scandal victims at the inquiry, about the language he used in the email: “Was this another frank conversation between colleagues, Mr Callard?”

Callard said: “No, this one is actually [me saying] seriously though, do you know how many legal firms the JFSA have had because I am about to provide advice to ministers, and if I am a minister, I would be concerned about litigation. And if there had been attempts before which had failed I might take a different view of the litigation that is now in front of me than if that hadn’t happened. By 'sabre-rattle' I meant, by this time, the mediation scheme had come to an end, and essentially, I think the Post Office had disengaged in that sense because the mediation scheme had completed.”