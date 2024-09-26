Fujitsu accused of ‘paying lip service’ to Post Office scandal victims

A campaign group set up by the children of subpostmasters who had their lives ruined by the Post Office scandal are still waiting for Fujitsu to meet promises it made nine months ago.

The group feels it’s become a “box-ticking exercise” for the Japanese IT giant as it attempts to restore its reputation amid the exposure of its role in the UK’s widest ever miscarriage of justice.

The Lost Chances for Subpostmasters’ Children group, which has about 160 members, is made up of the children of subpostmasters who were affected by the Post Office scandal. It was set up in the wake of ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal and its impact on subpostmasters, to highlight the issues that children and wider families have suffered as a result of Post Office and Fujitsu malevolence.

The Post Office blames subpostmasters for unexplained losses and hundreds were convicted of financial crimes based on flawed evidence from Fujitsu’s Horizon software used in Post Office branches. It provided witness statements that led to people being wrongly sent to prison and financially ruined.

Fujitsu was quick to admit its culpability, and tell the world it was sorry and “morally obligated” to help subpostmasters and their families beyond financial redress, which it also promised to contribute to.

During his January appearance at a Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, Paul Patterson, Fujitsu’s European boss, was asked by KC Sam Stein, representing victims, whether, beyond financial redress, Fujitsu would consider what else it could do to support victims and their families in the future. “You may want to think that what could be done by Fujitsu is supporting people in the future, subpostmasters in future, [the] entrepreneurial endeavours [of] their families or in education,” he said. “Will Fujitsu consider that type of support?”

Patterson responded: “If I was to be able to engage in that with subpostmasters and their representatives, [that] would be absolutely something we would like to consider. I think skills in our country, without jumping too far, is very important, and I think there are things that we can do in our technology world that may or may not be of help to subpostmasters and their associated families. So, I would engage in that conversation, Mr Stein.

Lost Chances In March, children of Post Office victims established the Lost Chances group to hold Fujitsu boss to his word. It now has 160 members, but has yet to receive anything from Fujitsu apart from an offer of counselling. Rebekah Foot, who chairs the group, had her family life ruined when her mother, at one time the youngest ever subpostmaster, began experiencing serious problems due to unexplained losses in her branch in 2006, and was eventually made bankrupt in 2014. She said life has been a struggle for her family. Fujitsu has made grand gestures since the scandal became mainstream news, including a self-imposed ban on bidding for public sector contracts. Fujitsu’s UK business is heavily dependent on taxpayers’ money, with billions of pounds worth of IT services contracts in the UK public sector. But this was also questioned after Computer Weekly exposed that Fujitsu was in fact still targeting £1.3bn worth of government contracts and even instructed its own staff how to get around its self-imposed ban. There is a lack of trust, and some Fujitsu staff are unhappy about how the company is dealing with subpostmasters and their families. One told Computer Weekly recently that the company “only cares about shareholders, not the subpostmasters, not employees and not customers”.