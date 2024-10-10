Post Office dragging its feet getting rid of tainted staff, despite government ‘green light’

The Post Office is taking too long getting rid of staff with connections to the Horizon scandal, despite a former government minster’s call for robust action on the individuals.

The former minister told the Post Office to deal with the staff in question “robustly”, even if it meant the firm being taken to an employment tribunal.

During a Post Office scandal public inquiry hearing, CEO Nick Read admitted the Post Office “dragged its feet” when dealing with employees in roles related to auditing and investigation at the time the Post Office was wrongfully prosecuting subpostmasters using flawed evidence.

In the latest public inquiry hearing, Read was asked about an exchange, earlier this year, with the former under-secretary of state at the Department for Business and Trade, Kevin Hollinrake.

Hollinrake made clear in that meeting he wanted staff involved in the scandal to be dealt with quickly and robustly, even if it led to the Post Office being challenged in a tribunal. During the meeting, he said he was “not a big fan of paying people off”.

Asked by public inquiry KC Jason Beer whether this was a “green light” from government to take action, Read agreed: “I do not think we have been as robust as that.”

During the hearing it was also revealed that the Post Office has a strategy of paying off these former staff with redundancy or voluntary redundancy. Victims of the scandal are in disbelief that people involved with prosecutions in the past are still working at the Post Office.