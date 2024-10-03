Post Office and Fujitsu: from blood brothers to bad blood

The relationship between the Post Office and its main IT supplier has been strained to the limit in recent years, according to evidence from a senior Post Office IT executive to the statutory public inquiry.

Phase seven of the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry, which is looking at current practices at the Post Office and recommendations for the future, is an opportunity to examine the problems the organisation is experiencing replacing software from Fujitsu, which is at the centre of a scandal that includes the widest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Chris Brocklesby, chief transformation officer at the Post Office until earlier this month, gave evidence in the latest inquiry hearing. He is a seasoned IT professional with previous CIO roles at Tesco Bank, EasyJet, Vodafone UK and Dunelm. His evidence revealed an organisation at war with its main supplier.

He joined the Post Office in August 2023. By this time, the relationship between Post Office and Fujitsu was already strained after years of Horizon revelations, but months later when the scandal entered the wider public conscience following ITVs dramatisation, the relationship reached breaking point.

Bad blood brothers After years of the Post Office Horizon contract being a cash cow for Fujitsu, the supplier wanted to distance itself from the Post Office. The organisations have had a tense relationship for many years, but have resisted potentially damaging disputes amid challenges over Horizon. During the latest inquiry session, a letter sent earlier this year from Fujitsu to Simon Oldnall, Horizon IT director at the Post Office, revealed that Fujitsu was questioning the Post Office’s commitment to moving on from its contract with the supplier, which is due to end in March 2025. Fujitsu wrote: “We have seen limited formal engagement from the Post Office to meaningfully progress the planning of exit and the exit date. Post Office is instead seeking to secure an extension and for exit to occur before the end of the extended contract term.” Brocklesby said that a lot of work had been done, but there was a long way to go before the goal of retiring Horizon was reached. He added that when he arrived at the Post Office in August 2023, there was no realistic plan in place for the delivery of a Horizon replacement. “On my arrival, the plan of record was that NBIT [New Branch IT] would be delivered, fully deployed by March 2025,” he said. “But clearly based on what I could see when I arrived, there was little to no software that had been delivered. The software that had been built required a lot of work in terms of defects, an awful lot of work in terms of things like security.” Brocklesby said it would take two and a half years to deploy the finished NBIT software, so to meet the plan the software should have been ready when he arrived, “but clearly, it was not even close to being ready”.

Playing games He said Fujitsu knew this but was still demanding that the Post Office appoint someone to manage its exit from the Fujitsu Horizon contract, originally planned for March 2025. “Fujitsu were aware, and had been for some time, that we needed an extension. There was no option but to extend Fujitsu services as NBIT wasn’t ready,” said Brocklesby. “It was seen as slight game playing by Fujitsu to ask for an exit manager when they were very clear that there wouldn’t be an exit in March 2025.” In an earlier inquiry hearing this week, recently departed Post Office CFO Alisdair Cameron also revealed that the Post Office is stuck with Fujitsu until a time when it has a replacement of Horizon ready to go. He said: “Although it was discussed over the years, it was very hard to conceive that anyone other than Fujitsu could manage Horizon, so you would only end the relationship with Fujitsu when you were really confident that [a new system] was going to go in on a certain date and was expected to work. That was never visible when I stopped working at the Post Office.”