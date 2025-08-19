Concierge now on call 24/7 for Zoom Phone

Zoom Communications has announced a concierge use case for its Virtual Agent product, which has now been integrated with the Phone platform driven by agentic artificial intelligence (AI), looking to give businesses a smarter way to answer calls and better support callers from the start of customer journeys, helping to capture more calls and opportunities.

The AI-first work platform provider sees its concierge offering as effectively being a company’s “newest front desk team member” that greets callers, speaks naturally, processes input and initiates the most appropriate next step thus helping businesses reduce missed calls and deliver a more professional first impression.

Zoom said that admins can now save time and avoid tech headaches by deploying the concierge within minutes using a no-code configuration. By uploading documents or pointing to a website, teams can train the concierge to greet callers and respond to real-world questions. Available 24/7 and built to work with diverse audiences, the product supports natural, multilingual conversations in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Japanese, with more on the way.

“When someone calls your business, it should feel easy and personal from the first hello. By combining AI that can listen, understand and take action with the reach of Zoom Phone, our concierge virtual agent provides seamless and personalised support to all callers,” said Zoom chief product officer Smita Hashimt. “Whether a customer is calling to schedule an appointment, check an order status or check product availability, Zoom’s concierge is available 24x7 and can deliver answers instantly, escalating to live employees only when needed. The result is a faster, more personalised and more scalable experience for everyone.”

The enhanced Virtual Agent (ZVA) concierge is said to support a wide range of use cases in healthcare, retail, manufacturing and financial services. In care settings, ZVA concierge is seen as being able to help patients get connected with the care they need quickly. It can route calls to the right department, answer common questions and let patients book appointments by phone, freeing staff to focus on care delivery.

In manufacturing, when customers call with specific needs such as finding the right product for a project or checking if an item is in stock, ZVA concierge is seen as being able to answer their questions, confirm if an item is in stock (even down to the aisle), schedule pickup, and more, all without requiring human assistance. For companies juggling service requests and product support, Zoom says ZVA concierge can capture customer requests, guide them through troubleshooting over the phone, and direct them to the right team, day or night, without manual intake.

Finally for financial services where personalised service is critical in financial conversations, ZVA concierge is envisaged as able to greet clients, gather information about why they’re calling and resolve the request on the spot. Examples of these include providing application updates or connect them to the right adviser with all the details already captured, reducing wait times while providing a high-touch experience.

Other highlights of the announcement include the launch of Zoom Hub, a central destination deigned to help users create content more efficiently, while also bringing together Zoom meeting recordings, meeting summaries, docs, whiteboards, clips and more, eliminating the need to jump between tools or hunt for files.

Zoom Team Chat now adds AI Companion to mobile for easier catch-up, and quick document summaries without needing to open the file in the Zoom Workplace desktop app, saving time and boosting productivity. AI Companion itself also enhances agentic scheduling to coordinate meetings end-to-end, finding the best time, contacting attendees, tracking responses and recommending next steps without the back-and-forth.