Sky Business finds louder voice for collaboration

In the context of communications and collaboration, the volume on voice systems has been dialled down considerably over the past few years, but Sky Business, the business-to-business division of Comcast-owned media giant Sky, has launched Cloud Voice to help UK organisations boost productivity and collaboration.

Sky Business said the service is designed to meet the needs of businesses with advanced voice needs, transforming how they manage communication.

Fundamentally, it believes Cloud Voice offers a flexible, cost-effective and future-ready cloud communication platform that enables teams to work from anywhere, with high-quality business calling on the go, video conferencing and messaging tools, helping businesses to transition away from more costly traditional phone systems and easily scale their communication needs as they grow.

Offering 60 advanced call features, unlimited internal minutes and exceptional value, the service also integrates with existing business infrastructure and helps to enhance productivity and collaboration while eliminating what the provider regards as outdated phone systems and saving costs.

The communication platform integrates advanced features such as video conferencing and messaging tools powered by Webex by Cisco, and offers support for remote working, integration with Microsoft Teams and “easy” migration from traditional phone systems.

A key benefit of Cloud Voice, according to Sky Business, is that it enables teams to stay connected no matter where they are or what device they use, with “high-quality” business calling and advanced call features that make hybrid working easier. Noting that businesses can boost teamwork with features including high-definition video conferencing, instant messaging and real-time screen sharing, Sky Business said Cloud Voice also seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams if businesses are already using it.

Sky Business also sees Cloud Voice as particularly well-suited for businesses in retail, hospitality, real estate, franchise operations, healthcare and growth tech, which require a flexible and cost-effective way to manage communication across multiple locations. Additionally, it presents a significant opportunity for businesses still operating on legacy systems to make a smooth move to a fit-for-today-and-tomorrow solution that supports growth and increased productivity.

Importantly, in making the launch, Sky Business recognised that companies have already migrated from traditional Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) systems, which is set to be switched off by Openreach in January 2027. The company added that by providing a range of tailored and reliable connectivity solutions, customers can choose Cloud Voice in combination with any of its other business-grade internet connectivity products, such as broadband or dedicated internet access (DIA).

Available immediately, Cloud Voice is being delivered in partnership with Gamma Communications, a UK provider of technology-based comms services.

“Businesses are looking for smarter ways for employees to communicate, that support productivity, are collaborative and future-proofed. With Sky Business Cloud Voice, we’re offering a solution that not only meets these needs, but does so in a way that is cost-effective and scalable,” said Damian Saunders, managing director of Sky Business, mid-market and enterprise. “By partnering with Gamma, our customers can benefit from the highest quality technology, backed by our industry-leading support.”