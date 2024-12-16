UK businesses risk disruption as PSTN switch-off approaches

Critical systems such as payment processing, CCTV, security devices and internet of things (IoT) solutions, as well as voice services, are at risk of disruption due to UK businesses being “alarmingly” unprepared to migrate in time for the phased shutdown of the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) and Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) in 2027, according to research from Zen Internet.

Since 2019, the UK’s incumbent telco, BT, has been in preparation for the withdrawal of services based on legacy copper-based PSTN and ISDN offerings. BT is in the process of transitioning more than 14 million traditional lines across the UK onto digital services. Following the decision to shut down the PSTN, it was agreed to test processes for migrating customers to fibre services and ultimately withdraw legacy copper services and the wholesale line rental products that rely on them. All customers are now expected to have moved off the old analogue PSTN by the end of January 2027.

In its report, The great British switch off, the independent communications and technology service provider said the transition to modern communication technologies presents opportunities and challenges for businesses as they prepare for the switch-off. It added that while investments in cloud communication, artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies promise significant benefits, such as increased efficiency, security and cost reduction, there are also substantial hurdles, such as financial constraints and the cost-of-living crisis.

As a result, Zen said strategic planning and support are essential to navigate these challenges and ensure a smooth transition. By embracing digital transformation, it said, businesses can future-proof their operations and enhance their ability to adapt to an evolving technological landscape.

Yet somewhat worryingly, the study warned that the transition to an all-IP (digital) network marks a significant technological shift, with businesses relying on PSTN services potentially facing major connectivity challenges. Moreover, it said the PSTN was starting to creak, with the old technology becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. Zen claimed customers on PSTN are already experiencing increased downtime, and the situation is only likely to get worse as the switch-off gets closer.

It found that only 18% of small businesses and 26% of large businesses currently have a post-PSTN solution in place. With enterprise and SME results combined, the data showed that 27% are currently assessing their options and 17% of businesses are yet to work out what their next steps will be. Nearly a fifth (19%) are currently migrating to another system.

There’s no need to panic, but preparation is key. Businesses should start thinking about the options open to them now. Making the switch ahead of the deadline not only mitigates risks but positions businesses to unlock the full potential of all-IP services David Barber, Zen Internet

Even more concerning, said Zen, is that nearly one in 10 (9%) remain unaware of the impending landline network switch-off so the 2027 deadline could catch businesses out. It suggested that after December 2025, businesses could receive just 90 days’ notice to migrate to all-IP solutions or risk losing access to essential communication and operational systems.

Assessing the key findings of the study, Zen strategy director David Barber said the results highlighted the disconnect between awareness and action among UK businesses relating to the switch-off.

“While our research shows good awareness that the switch-off is happening, there’s a clear disconnect between knowing about the end of PSTN and having a future-proof solution in place,” he said. “Too many businesses may be leaving decisions around all-IP communications to the last minute, which could be a recipe for disruption.”

The study painted a clear picture of the risks of delaying migration. It emphasised that businesses that fail to transition to a digital solution before the deadline could lose phone connectivity altogether, as well as their phone number and other systems that rely on it, such as security, payments and IoT devices. A rushed last-minute migration could lead to poor decision-making, with businesses adopting new solutions that fail to meet their unique needs.

“There’s no need to panic, but preparation is key. Businesses should start thinking about the options open to them now. Check what’s available in your area, conduct an audit of all systems that rely on the old network, and talk to your technology partners. At Zen, we’re always happy to run through what PSTN means for our customers.” Barber added.

“Making the switch ahead of the deadline not only mitigates risks but positions businesses to unlock the full potential of all-IP services. With the right preparation, this shift can be a growth opportunity rather than a challenge.”