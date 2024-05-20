BT Group pushes back digital switchover deadline

BT Group has revised its timetable for moving all customers off the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) from the end of 2025 to 2027.

The new deadline follows the introduction of a series of improvements to the programme to better protect vulnerable customers and those with additional needs, including telecare users. BT said its revised approach will result in a single switch for the majority of customers – both businesses and consumers, from copper to fibre – with all customers now expected to have moved off the old analogue PSTN by the end of January 2027.

At the heart of the programme is the belief that legacy network skills and parts are increasingly difficult to come by, and that new digital services such as Voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing and other business applications have become more popular and effective for people communicating with one another.

To realise its plan on a national basis, BT is in the process of transitioning more than 14 million traditional lines across the UK onto digital services. Following the decision to shut down the PSTN, it was agreed to test processes for migrating customers to fibre services, and ultimately withdraw legacy copper services and the wholesale line rental products that rely on them.

BT’s broadband provision division, Openreach, regards the shift from copper to fibre networks as every bit as significant as the move from analogue to digital, and black and white TV to colour. Openreach first announced in 2019 that the PSTN will have reached the end of its life by 2025, and that new digital services will be in use by then.

By eventually retiring analogue phone lines, it said it will create a simplified network that allows it to meet the enhanced needs of an increasingly digital society. As part of the programme, Openreach said it was in the process of upgrading just under nine million remaining analogue lines, including the now ageing traditional landline telephone service, to new digital ones.

In practical terms, Openreach has been implementing what it calls a Stop Sell process that is triggered when a majority (75%) of premises connected to a particular exchange can get a full-fibre connection. Customers who then want to switch, upgrade or re-grade their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service over Openreach’s full-fibre network. The business is giving communications providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone, which all use its network, a year’s notice that it will no longer be selling legacy analogue products and services in these circumstances.