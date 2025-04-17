Channel should encourage move from PSTN this year

The channel has been urged to remind customers of the need to migrate from analogue networks before end of support and to make the leap to digital.

The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) switch-off is coming in January 2027, but there a portion of customers are yet to migrate to a digital alternative.

Not only does delaying the switch undermine the opportunity to make a smooth transition, but remaining on PSTN exposes organisations to increasing levels of risk.

Steve Blackshaw, IP migration director of BT, said that customers using legacy comms technology had seen performance issues become an increasing challenge.

“It’s almost the end of the line for the UK’s copper-based telephone network. Last year, the number of significant PSTN resilience incidents increased sharply by 45%,” he said.

“Originally built for voice communication, it’s had lots of other technologies added to it, such as lift alarms and fax machines. It’s buckling under the pressure.”

He said that partners needed to pitch the shift to digital as more than just a technology upgrade, with the chance for customers to do much more with their infrastructure.

“The move to All-IP isn’t just an upgrade – it’s a once-in-a-generation digital transformation; one that is essential if UK businesses are to remain competitive on a global scale. Despite this, research shows that only 31% of IT decision-makers and just 16% of employees are currently prioritising the move to All-IP,” he said.

“While the complete PSTN switch-off is set for January 2027, we need the channel to rally now and help to navigate a smooth and seamless migration for all customers. The analogue network is struggling, and the safest option is to move today.”

When the PSTN switch-off was moved from later this year and extended to January 2027, the reaction across the industry was to call on partners to engage with customers and use the additional time wisely to prepare for migration.

Despite that, a stubborn number of users has continued to procrastinate about making plans to migrate, raising concerns that some will be caught out by the shift even with the additional time.

Blackshaw said that partners should emphasises the benefits of making the move and the improvements digital technology can deliver.

“The benefits of moving to digital networks are clear and waiting until the analogue switch-off is too late. Businesses that delay not only risk service disruptions but falling behind in a digital-first economy,” he said.

He advised partners to start by reviewing existing customer infrastructure, then testing digital equipment before finally making the switch to All-IP solutions.

Given the deadline is coming, he promoted the benefits that would wait on the other side of the migration for customers.

“Companies that have already embraced all-digital networks are reaping the rewards. According to BT research, 80% of businesses gained a competitive advantage after investing in new digital technology, and 79% found it easier to reach new customers. Modernising connectivity can increase efficiency and facilitate business growth,” he said.

“With this in mind, I am urging channel partners, businesses and public services alike to act before the end of this year. Transitioning now means unlocking faster, more reliable and more streamlined communication. Waiting means rushing to get everything done by the deadline and falling behind businesses that are already reaping the benefits of All-IP.

“By auditing existing technology, testing compatibility and making the move to All-IP … organisations can stay ahead. The channel is a unique community – we must support each other and customers every step of the way to All-IP. The time to act is now,” he said.