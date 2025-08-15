Network assessments a key plank in MSP security efforts

Managed service providers (MSPs) have been urged to get a firm grip on their security estate to ensure they stay on the right side of compliance regulations and keep customers safe.

With MSPs a key target for criminals looking to exploit their position as a link between numerous customers and vendor services, the pressure is on to keep defences intact.

In the past couple of weeks, there have been warnings that ransomware remains a threat, with Ingram Micro falling victim to an attack last month, as well as the prospect of MSPs facing more scrutiny from cyber insurers and regulators.

Mark Appleton, chief customer officer for Also Cloud UK, is keen to encourage MSPs to step up their security, starting with assessing their current situation to get a clear picture of their position.

He said there was a need to give the government’s determination to improve the security posture of those providing outsourced services to customers.

“Providing outsourced IT services, such as infrastructure management, security monitoring and applications support, will now be regulated,” said Appleton. “Therefore, ensuring that your cyber security standards and technical controls, as well as incident reporting and supply chain risk management tools, are all compassing is an essential stage of preparing for increased regulation.

“For many UK MSPs, it’s not even just a matter of how much to upgrade, as they lack the visibility to see what currently isn’t meeting new standards,” he added. “How can you hope to upgrade systems when you don’t know what’s behind?”