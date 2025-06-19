MSPs remain confident over security

Managed service providers (MSPs) know they are targets for cyber criminals, but the volume of attacks has risen during the past year, and underlined the challenges the channel is facing to remain secure.

The latest CyberSmart MSP survey found that 69% of those managed service providers quizzed had been hit by multiple breaches in the past 12 months. Almost half had to fend off three or more attacks.

Despite the high volume of attacks, the vast majority of MSP leaders remain confident they have enough security. However, the vendor warns it could be a double-edged sword to believe defences are strong enough and go further to protect infrastructure.

This is the second report where CyberSmart has focused on the MSP community, and over both reports, channel players that described their cyber confidence levels as average or above (96%) has remained consistent.

Many MSPs recognised there was still work to be done on continuing to improve security.

CyberSmart’s report found that the confidence MSPs felt in their own security awareness extended to their customers, with many feeling users understood the challenges that were being faced. “As attack attempts on MSPs rise, it can be easy to blame overconfidence,” said Jamie Akhtar, CEO and co-founder of CyberSmart. “However, most MSP leaders do have above-average cyber knowledge as part of their job, no doubt because of the supporting and advisory roles they play for customers.

“What these results really show is that the majority of MSP leaders are willing to engage with the wider community to improve their cyber security posture, protecting themselves and their customers from attacks,” he said. “Ultimately, to stay ahead of attackers in this constantly changing discipline requires the right partners, latest resources and best-in-breed security tools.”