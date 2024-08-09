CyberSmart: MSPs now expected to provide security

The lines between managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security specialists are blurring, with customers expecting their partners to protect their data as well as manage infrastructure.

The pressure on MSPs of all kinds to provide security continues to increase, with research from CyberSmart underlining the shift in customer expectations.

Managed security service providers (MSSPs) are in a position to provide deep expertise around building defences and managing them, but even the average service provider needs to have the ability to protect data.

The CyberSmart findings revealed that 65% of MSP customers now expect their provider to manage either their cyber security infrastructure or both their cyber security and IT infrastructure.

“This change in customer expectation and need reflects a sea change in how managed service providers need to operate,” said Jamie Akhtar, co-founder and CEO of CyberSmart.

“Managed service providers are a lifeline for many SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises], and the under-appreciated backbone of much of our economy’s IT infrastructure as such.

“As IT and cyber security threats become increasingly intertwined, it makes sense that managed service providers would begin to offer more security services.”