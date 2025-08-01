Channel catch-up: News in brief

The week has seen a mix of distributors adding to their vendor rosters, the launch of fresh partner programmes and signs of continued investment in indirect models.

TD Synnex: The distributor has announced the availability of certified refurbished PCs from HP. Partners can order the Renew Solutions products in the same way they would new devices, and the laptops and PCs are covered by the vendor’s warranty.

James Reed, managing director of endpoint solutions for the UK and Ireland at TD Synnex, said: “SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] want to embrace the circular economy just as much as enterprises, and the availability of HP Renew Solutions from TD Synnex enables partners to meet all their customers’ demands for more sustainable IT products that will help them to run their business efficiently. Having the backing of a one-year manufacturer’s warranty makes all the difference. It means that partners can offer – and end-user customers can buy – refurbished HP laptops and PCs with complete confidence.”

Insight: The channel player announced Q2 numbers for the six months ended 30 June, indicating that hardware sales had increased during the period. Consolidated net sales decreased 3% to $2.1bn, compared with Q2 2024, but hardware sales improved by 2%. Gross profit decreased 2% to $442.3m.

“Our results in the second quarter met our expectations as we navigated a challenging environment driven by the partner programme changes,” said Joyce Mullen, president and CEO of Insight. “Compared to our plans, we executed well. Our hardware business delivered year-over-year growth for the second consecutive quarter, and we achieved strong profitability milestones: gross margin of 21.1% and adjusted earnings from operations margin of 6.2% are both second-quarter records.”

Kite Distribution: The channel player has announced a relationship with DigiCert, with the distie adding the vendor’s digital trust platform onto its line card. “At Kite Distribution, we pride ourselves on identifying and partnering with cyber security leaders that deliver trusted, high-impact solutions,” said company director Dave Marshall. “Adding DigiCert to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to helping partners and customers build digital trust at scale.”

In response, Neill Burton, EMEA vice-president of channels and alliances at DigiCert, said Kite would widen its routes to market. “Their strong partner ecosystem and expertise in cyber security, and particularly PKI, make them a valuable partner as we expand our digital trust solutions across the UK and Ireland,” he said.