Channel catch-up: News in brief

Despite the Bank Holiday, it’s been another busy few days across the channel. Fresh distribution relationships have been struck, partner programmes enhanced and alliances forged.

Distology The security specialising distributor has sealed a partnership with Flare, which operates in the intelligence and threat exposure management market. The tie-up will add more muscle to Distology’s growing threat intelligence portfolio, adding Flare’s security intelligence platform, which supports security professionals who need early warning signals on exposed credentials, stolen data, ransomware planning and attack infrastructure. “The platform provides unparalleled actionable intelligence on external threats, but what really stood out when I used the platform was how simple it was to use – intelligence was surfaced clearly, and it was up and running in no time,” said Kobi Hunn, solutions engineering manager at Distology. “For our customers and partners, it offers a proactive threat-hunting capability and a greater peace of mind in an increasingly complex landscape.” Andrew Bartlam, vice-president of EMEA and global channels at Flare, said: “This partnership is about more than just market expansion, it’s about values alignment. Flare and Distology both believe that cyber security is a mission – not just a market. “Together, we’re enabling partners to embed external threat intelligence into their offerings, helping MSSPs scale threat visibility, and giving defenders the context they need to act before attacks hit.”

Bitdefender The security firm has announced a raft of enhancements to its Partner Advantage Network – Reselling Channel programme and its MSP offerings. The firm has introduced a Platinum tier, expanded access to advanced security solutions through the not-for-resale (NFR) programme, and simplified the deal registration process. “Bitdefender continues to invest in building long-term value for reseller and MSP partners by delivering an easier, more profitable path to growth,” said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Our programme enhancements reflect the voice of our partner community and reaffirm our commitment to recognising excellence, simplifying engagement and accelerating success across the global channel.”

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise The networking and comms player has announced a strategic partnership with Movate, a digital technology and customer experience services specialist. Movate will support the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s next phase of AI-led digital transformation, delivering innovative, high-impact experiences for its customer and partner ecosystem. “This new chapter in our AI journey with Movate marks not only a leap in innovation but is testament to what’s possible when two forward-thinking teams come together,” said Rasheed Mohamad, global revenue and operations officer at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. Sunil Mittal, CEO at Movate, added: “We are happy to deepen our long-standing collaboration with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise as we embark on this transformative AI journey together. “By leveraging our combined expertise, we are well-positioned to co-innovate AI-driven solutions that enhance digital experiences, streamline operations and drive sustainable growth across ALE’s global ecosystem.”

TD Synnex The distributor has been appointed as a UK partner by data security and management player Cohesity, with a role to stability for Veritas partners as they transition to the Cohesity partner programme. The agreement will give the distie’s partners access to Cohesity’s cloud-native data management, backup and recovery and security solutions. “This is an excellent opportunity for our partners to engage with Cohesity, a world-leader in cloud data security,” said Simon Bennett, managing director of Advanced Solutions, UK and Ireland, at TD Synnex. “It will enable them to offer customers a dynamic and flexible way to manage, access and protect their data across hybrid and multicloud infrastructures. We are aligning resources and making focused investments to ensure that we are ready to bring partners on-board with Cohesity and get them up to speed and taking solutions to market as quickly as possible.” Fraser Hutchinson, vice-president of EMEA North at Cohesity, said the distributor would help the firm to broaden its reach across the UK: “We are excited about the prospect of working with them even closer to support our partners in growing and developing AI-driven security offerings and enhanced capabilities to their customers.” TD Synnex UK and Ireland will continue to support partners on former Veritas solutions. In February 2024, Cohesity and Veritas announced that they had agreed to merge.