Distology increases consultative approach

Distology is signing fresh vendors to support its consultative approach and generate more solution options for its partner base.

The channel player has signed operational technology (OT) specialist Radiflow to provide security tools to provide the channel with opportunities to help secure customers. The deal is part of a larger technology strategy that is designed to position the distributor at the heart of growth areas across the security market.

Hayley Roberts, CEO of Distology, said the latest signing – and others it is considering for the future – is being struck to support a technology strategy that would bolster the firm’s position as a source of consultative support for its partners.

She said the business had been investigating where the growth opportunities were emerging in the market and where it could bolster its portfolio to cover those areas.

“One of the things that we did want to do is look at where we’re crafting and growing,” she added. “Workplace is one of our areas, which is really to do with identity and end point security, and then you’ve got other areas such as security operations, cyber security operations and OT.

“Operational technology security [has] been around for a long time, where you’ve got a lot of manufacturing businesses who are looking to go Online or digitise, and of course, there’s a huge amount of vulnerability there. So, it’s those older school businesses suddenly going into the digital age and then realising, ‘Am I exposing myself and my business practices to vulnerabilities and to the internet?’,” she said.

Roberts said the distie had made some signings in the area, but adding Radiflow would increase the visibility resellers could offer customers across their OT environments: “We’re always looking for technologies that will make it ... a rounded offering, so that our partners can come to us with lots of questions on their customers problems, and we can start at whichever area of that solution is right and hopefully sell more than just one thing. And that’s really what we want to be more consultative.

“We wanted to be far more consultative and do a lot more due diligence on these technology areas, and ask, ‘Who are the key players? Where are the kind of up-and-coming areas?’. Then we can look at who’s in the market now and who would be right for channel, because it’s not just about your technology being good – you’ve still got to be ready for channel and [good on] the relationship side, and then go out to market,” she added.

Roberts added that partners were looking to Distology to provide a consultancy approach to advise them on complementary technologies and areas of opportunity.

“We’re looking at constant due diligence on technology areas and solutions to problems that don’t exist yet, so that we’re able to then get the message and the education out to partners so they are more intrigued. So, it isn’t just about wanting to buy from us, but learning from us as well,” she said.

The past couple of years have been challenging for many in the channel, but Roberts said that there was a sense of optimism around the prospects for the rest of this year.

“There’s so many opportunities. I think because we’re growing in Europe, a lot of European business will be leaning on other European businesses now, which is good news,” she added. “Our European business is growing. We’re profitable in all our areas of business.”