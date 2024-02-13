Distology gearing up for growth with leadership shuffle

Distology has shuffled its leadership team as it looks to get the personnel in place to support 2024 growth ambitions.

The security distributor has announced fresh faces in its chief marketing officer (CMO) and chief technology officer (CTO) roles ahead of its financial year kicking off in April.

Sarah Geary, who has been director of partner marketing across EMEA and APAC, has been given a chance to build partner relationships and take a grip on the go-to-market strategy as CMO.

“Marketing is too often seen as a supporting arm, and not the profitable function it could be,” said Geary. “The team at Distology know just how crucial a role marketing can play, and I’m thrilled to help them continue to realise the added value it can bring to partners, sales and the bottom line.”

At the same time, the distie has moved Lance Williams from his chief product officer role into the CTO position.

“I joined Distology two years ago to focus on developing our product for the market, which has been an immensely fulfilling and successful programme of work,” said Williams. “With Sarah joining as CMO and Martyn Roberts arriving as services director, I can now fully focus my energies on being the technologist I love to be, as Distology’s CTO.”

Hayley Roberts, CEO of Distology, said it had made the personnel changes to fuel further growth, and each of them would contribute to the business in their fresh positions.

“I’m delighted that Sarah has come aboard to fuel our growth and use her amazing talent and experience to shape the value we offer to the channel,” she added. “Lance will play an equally vital role moving forward. He’s always been worthy of the CTO title, and his move into this position means he can continue to develop our technology story and provide more thought leadership through his exposure and network.”

The distie also signalled it is planning to add more vendors to the portfolio over the next few weeks so it can push on in fiscal 2024.

The channel player has been actively expanding its vendor portfolio with various signings sealed in its past financial year.

Williams said that it would be sharing more concrete growth plans once its fiscal year started in a couple of months, but it was already keen to talk up its commitment to increasing activity over the course of the next 12 months plus.

“Our company kick-off event is mid-April when our FY plans and targets will be revealed to the team, but what we can say now is that we’re targeting growth across the board: technology and services portfolio, marketing offering, top-line, bottom-line and team-size,” he said.

“We’re off the ground in forming our distribution business in Germany and will continue the momentum there, our Netherlands-based Benelux team have been flying again this year and continue to gain ground, and there’s always more to do in the UK,” he added.