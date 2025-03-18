Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A number of senior appointments have caught the eye as various firms across the industry have promoted or bought onboard experienced leaders to support their growth ambitions.

Six Degrees The channel player has appointed Jeremy Suddards as its chief revenue officer (CRO). He comes with an impressive CV that includes time working with Stack Digital, Tillon Group, Aptitude Software and HPE. Six Degrees CEO Vince DeLuca said the appointment came at an interesting time for the business: “Six Degrees is strategically repositioning itself to capitalise on current market opportunities. In these unprecedented times, businesses are increasingly leveraging cloud technologies to grow, navigating cyber threats, and harnessing the power of data and AI. “Jeremy’s results-driven leadership and passion for growth, combined with his extensive background in both large global corporations and high-growth businesses across the technology sector, make him ideally suited to engage with our clients, understand their challenges, and deliver the exceptional solutions that Six Degrees offers.”

Business Systems The digital comms solutions player has promoted Andrew Jacobs to managing director. He will be tasked with growing the business and taking more of a slice of the contact centre sector. He has proven himself a strong leader in his role as chief architect and will now be reporting directly into Business Systems CEO Mike Wardell. “With more than three decades in the telecoms and contact centre sectors, Andrew’s extensive experience positions him perfectly to lead Business Systems into our next phase of development and growth, in line with our goals,” said Wardell.

MLL Telecom The provider of secure managed network services to the UK public sector has welcomed James Withers as chief financial officer and Matt Baker as strategic client director (South). Withers has a CV that includes time at HP, Computer Sciences Corporation, BT and EE. Baker has been involved with the likes of KCOM, Jurassic Fibre and Full Fibre Limited. Shaun Ledgerwood, CEO of MLL Telecom, said: “I am delighted to have two proven leaders in their fields joining the business as we storm into an exciting new period of development for MLL.”

Claroty The cyber-physical systems protection specialist has given Amir Preminger the chance to make an impact as chief technology officer (CTO). In his role as CTO, Preminger will lead Claroty’s research group, Team82, while driving innovation across the company’s products and services. Preminger is an experienced cyber security researcher who founded Claroty’s research group Team82. “Building and leading Team82 has been an incredible journey, and I look forward to furthering this work through product innovation and strategic growth. I am committed to aligning our technology decisions with business priorities and ensuring our solutions evolve to meet the unique needs of our customers while progressing our mission to secure the cyber-physical systems that underpin our lives,” he said.