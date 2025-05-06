Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past week has seen some fresh faces appear at a few resellers and vendors. Experience matters, and those selected to help their employers drive growth have developed their skills and gained knowledge along the way. They now get to bring that to bear on their latest challenges.

Arc Systems Group The channel player has welcomed Anna Murphy as head of marketing. She comes with almost two decades of marketing and communications experience, starting her career as a journalist working on national magazines and newspapers, before moving into marketing at a managed service provider and software provider, and then her recent role as head of marketing at international digital marketing agency Hallam. Arc’s chief revenue officer, Geoff Wing, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Anna to Arc. The head of marketing role is vital for not only elevating our marketing efforts, but also playing a significant role in shaping our broader business success, internally and externally.”

MLL Telecom The provider of secure managed network services to the UK public sector has appointed Kirste Johnston as strategic client director for Scotland and the north of England. She joins after nine years at Vodafone and has a CV that stretches back over three decades. At Vodafone, she was sector head for the Scottish government, where other roles included leading the mid-market sector team in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and supporting and developing digital transformation strategy programmes and sales in the public and devolved government sector. MLL Telecom CEO Shaun Ledgerwood said: “Having Kirste join us in Scotland is a major coup for MLL. Scotland is a hugely important market for our company, and we are committed to accelerating our market presence there while continuing to deliver the high quality and responsive customer service we are known for throughout the region.”

Unit4 The firm has welcomed Jennifer Sherman as chief product officer, with a brief to help shape the future of Unit4’s product development and strategic vision. She joins Unit4 from legal technology platform provider Caret, where she served as chief operating officer. Her CV also includes time at NMI, Kibo, Navex Global, Aptean and Oracle. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience in building innovative, user-centric products and a deep understanding of what it takes to scale in a fast-moving tech landscape. As we continue to evolve our product offerings, Jennifer’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our platform and delivering even greater value to our customers,” said Unit4 CEO Simon Paris.