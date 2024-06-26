david_franklin - stock.adobe.com
Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service replaces legacy SD-WAN
Contract awarded for the deployment of cross-Scotland software-defined wide area network designed to ensure efficient, secure and reliable administrative services to the judiciaries of Scotland
Looking to ensure secure and seamless connection to key administrative applications while also facilitating virtual hearings, remote juries and live streaming of court proceedings, the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service (SCTS) has awarded MLL Telecom a £1.8m three-year contract for the provision of a managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN).
SCTS is an independent corporate body established by the Judiciary and Courts (Scotland) Act 2008. Its function is to provide administrative support to Scottish courts and tribunals, and the judiciary of courts, including the High Court of Justiciary, Court of Session, Sheriff Courts, Justice of the Peace Courts, Office of the Public Guardian, and the Accountant of Court. The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service board is chaired by the Lord President, the most senior judge in Scotland. In 2023, SCTS successfully achieved Customer Service Excellence re-accreditation.
The nationwide network deployment is replacing a legacy solution which is due for completion by August 2024. This follows a competitive tender where increased security, resilience and bandwidth availability were high priorities, in line with SCTS’s technical roadmap to enable authorised staff members secure and reliable remote access to its central and cloud-based IT systems.
MLL’s integrated mixed carrier WAN solution is being rolled out across all 54 SCTS sites, including those in remote highland and islands areas. The SD-WAN includes dual circuits and the implementation of Fortinet firewalls. The network will be monitored and supported 24/7 by MLL’s network operations centre (NOC).
Commenting on the deployment, Mike Milligan, SCTS executive director of change and digital innovation, said: “MLL’s provision of a secure, reliable and high-speed SD-WAN matched the SCTS technical roadmap and design, and will maximise our ability to support the courts and members of the public. The provision of this flexible and highly responsive service is designed to support the introduction of emerging digital capabilities that will benefit the entire justice system.”
James Stamford, senior project manager at MLL, said: “We are delighted to be providing SCTS with a modern high-quality SD-WAN solution which is aligned to their requirements for ensuring highly efficient, secure and reliable administrative services to the judiciaries of Scotland. This project brings the additional challenges of connecting many older, often listed, buildings along with the remoteness of certain highland and island locations. MLL is therefore working very closely with our chosen carrier partners to ensure the smooth delivery of our proposed solution within a short timeframe.”
Read more about SD-WAN
- Haier Europe taps Orange Business to build responsive SD-WAN: Looking to offer a scalable, secure networking infrastructure to support its growth, Fortune 500 home appliances company works with business arm of telco to deploy cloud-first platform enhancing security, visibility and agility.
- Optimising application connections, improving security posture top SD-WAN priorities: Research looking into key drivers behind global SD-WAN investments find deployments are mainly driven by need to optimise network connections to cloud-based applications and improve overall security posture.
- Satellite firm neXat looks to enhance critical communications with SD-WAN: Business connectivity provider looks to improve communications in key vertical through software-defined wide area network integrating configuration, monitoring and control into a single user platform.
- MPLS and SD-WAN fail to meet needs of modern enterprise: Study from network architect argues modern uses cases have broken the network edge, with both traditional topology and much-touted software-defined replacement not cutting it.
Read more on Network security strategy
-
Investigatory Powers Tribunal finds NCA EncroChat hacking warrants were lawful
-
NCA ‘wrong-footed’ defence lawyers after agreeing to take expert evidence on EncroChat ‘as read’
-
Secret court asked to quash a decade of MI5 surveillance warrants following ‘systemic breaches’
-
HMCTS rolls out digital case management system