Detective behind ‘unlawful’ surveillance blamed Catholics for 'perverse' court decisions

A senior police officer at the Police Service of Northern Ireland claimed that the provinces’ judicial system made “perverse” judicial decisions because of the disproportionate number of Catholics in the court system.

Former detective, Darren Ellis, told his employer, Durham Constabulary that a senior PSNI officer had urged him to “exercise caution” when dealing with solicitors, barristers and members of the judiciary.

The disclosure was made in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London which is investigating claims that the PSNI and other police forces unlawfully placed two Northern Ireland journalists under surveillance in an attempt to identify their confidential sources.

Ellis claimed to have received the warning after agreeing to lead an investigation into the source of leaked information used by journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney in a film exposing police failure to investigate the paramilitary murders of six innocent Catholics in Loughinisland, County Down.

According to an email read out in court, the PSNI officer informed Ellis that “the prevalence of those from a Catholic background within the Northern Ireland Courts system” had led to “perverse decisions” in the criminal justice system.

“The senior officer informed me of the tensions within the legal system and advised me to ‘exercise caution’ when dealing with solicitors, barristers and members of the judiciary, given the disproportionate representation of those from a Roman Catholic background,” Ellis wrote in an email to officers at Durham Constabulary.

The officer “informed me of what [they] considered to be ‘perverse decision making’ within criminal justice processes by those of a religious and political persuasion, given the prevalence of those from a catholic background within the ‘Northern Ireland Courts system,” Ellis wrote.

Lord chief justice ruling ‘beggars belief’ The court heard that Ellis had also emailed officers in the PSNI criticising the Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, Declan Morgan, for ruling that the PSNI had unlawfully obtained warrants to arrest the two journalists. The email described the Lord Chief Justice’s decision as an “absolute outrage” that “beggars belief”. The court heard that Ellis received a reprimand for sending the email from a senior PSNI officer the following day. Under cross examination, Ellis declined to say whether the emails he sent were appropriate, saying he considered them to be legally privileged communications and was surprised they were being disclosed in the tribunal. He said he criticised the Lord Chief Justice on narrow grounds because the court had only given the PSNI 24 hours to respond to the decision against the PSNI, not the 28 days required by law. “If I was to write this email today it might be quite different. But on the field of play that was the words I used,” he told the court. Ellis said that his investigation was always going to be difficult. “It was always going pit law enforcement against the journalist community,” he said. He denied suggestions that he agreed with the PSNI officer who told him that the Northern Ireland judiciary made “perverse decisions”. “One of the reasons I did not want to take that investigation is that I did not understand the Northern Ireland community,” he said.

MP accused of ‘criminal conduct’ Ellis had also objected to MP Graham Morris having his photograph taken with Birney and McCaffrey, after it was posted on Twitter. The court heard that Ellis had asked Durham Police to investigate alleged “criminal conduct” by Morris. Ellis explained that he had passed information to Durham Police merely for the police force to assess. “I am asking them to do a preliminary to see if I am right. I might not be right", he said. “Durham’s response was that there was not sufficient information to record a crime.” Ben Jaffey, acting for McCaffrey asked whether he had called McCaffrey and Birney thieves in a phone call to the MP’s office. “No. I am laughing because it's an outrageous allegation against me and one which I take extremely personally.”

Journalists not held to account Ellis was asked about an email he sent to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal which claimed that Birney and McCaffrey and their legal teams operated in a community where “no one ever holds them to account”. He said that the system “simply allows them to ride rough-shod over people who ‘dare’ challenge them.” “For too long they shout and brawl and intimidate others. I consider it to be a strategy to frighten and softly intimidate and hence place a ring of steel around corrupt activity,” he wrote. Ellis told the court that he knew there was going to be a wide disagreement when he came to Northern Ireland because he was looking at journalistic material. “I could fill this room with people of a similar view,” he said. He denied suggestions that he found it difficult to deal with people who challenged his decisions. “Absolutely not. I have had thirty years of it,” he said. “I am a fair and ethical guy I want people to be truthful and perform to a standard but when they don’t, I am sorry, I express an opinion,” he said. “I have had no [legal] advice, no support. So pardon me if I have used one or two words in these documents that you feel inappropriate,” he said.

Objectivity questioned Stephen Toal KC, representing Birney, claimed that Ellis had lost all objectivity in the course of the investigation into alleged leaks from the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland (PONI). He asked Ellis about his contact with former senior PSNI officers in the Retired Officers Association in Northern Ireland. Ellis agreed that he knew the association had brought a number of judicial review cases against the Police Ombudsman and had grievances against PONI. Toal suggested that Ellis had created the impression that he was not independent at all by meeting with retired offices that had a grievance with the Ombudsman service and journalists. “You have lied at every single opportunity," Toal said. “I want it on record that is disgraceful. It's not the truth,” said Ellis.