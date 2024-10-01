Detective reported journalist’s lawyers to regulator in ‘unlawful’ PSNI surveillance case

A former detective brought in to investigate the confidential sources of two journalists who exposed collusion between police in Northern Ireland and paramilitary groups reported solicitors acting on their behalf to the Law Society of Northern Ireland.

Former Durham Constabulary detective Darren Ellis, told a tribunal investigating allegations that police unlawfully placed the two journalists under electronic surveillance, that the conduct of solicitors acting for the journalists was “aggressive”.

The landmark case will test whether existing legal safeguards to protect confidential journalistic sources are sufficient and effective in practice.

Ellis was giving evidence to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal which has been asked to rule on allegations that the PSNI and other police forces unlawfully spied on journalist Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney after they produced a film exposing police collusion in paramilitary murders in Loughinisland, County Down.

Under questioning from Ben Jaffey KC, Ellis denied that he had attempted to persuade the Northern Ireland Law Society to take action against solicitors KRW, acting for Trevor Birney.

Ellis said he was not asking the law society to do anything. He said, “I highlighted concerns. I [was] not asking anyone to take action.”

The former detective told the court he was unhappy with the law society’s response that it would only investigate if a member of the regulatory body had been found guilty of a criminal offence.

“Was I disappointed? I was disappointed by the response. Did I ask them to intervene? Absolutely not,” he said.

Questioned by tribunal member Stephen Shaw KC, Ellis confirmed he had described the law society representatives as “unsympathetic” and “defensive”.

Asked whether he was investigating lawyers, Ellis said he was investigating leaked documents, but could not “investigate with his eyes closed”.

“I thought I had done the right thing by informing the right people what my concerns were,” he said.

Criminal activity Durham police and the PSNI arrested Birney and McCaffrey and raided their homes and the offices of their film company in August 2018, seized phones and computer equipment and copied the film company’s server. Ellis confirmed that he had put in a directed surveillance application to monitor a “third party” official at the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland (PONI), who he suspected may have leaked documents to the journalists. The court heard that the police intended to establish whether McCaffrey and Birney met with the suspected official after they were released. According to the direct surveillance application, police investigators intended to record any conversation between the two journalists and the PONI suspect, if they met, and to intervene if any documents were handed over. Ellis denied that his objective was to arrest Birney and McCaffrey and to see whether that led them to contact their source. “You use the word source, I would use the terminology, someone who was suspected of committing a criminal activity,” he said He told the court, “This was a significant event, let's not underestimate that. If that third party was going to do something different to something they would normally do, that was the day they were going to do it.”