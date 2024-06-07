Northern Irish police used covert powers to monitor over 300 journalists

Police in Northern Ireland have made 323 applications for communications data relating to journalists since 2011.

The Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland disclosed the figures in a report commissioned by the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

The report follows concerns over the use covert powers against journalists and lawyers following hearing by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal into allegations of unlawful police surveillance against two Northern Irish journalists.

Police chief Jon Boutcher disclosed in a 48-page report that the PSNI had made 10 applications to use covert powers to identify journalist’s confidential sources between 2021 and March 2024.

“The remainder of the applications did not seek to identify a journalist’s source and their profession may have been entirely unrelated to the request,” the report said.

Northern Irish police also made 500 applications for communications data for lawyers who were victims, suspects or witnesses to crime.

The report also reveals that Northern Irish police authorised four Covert Human Intelligence Sources (CHIS) to provide intelligence on journalists or lawyers.

Courts have recognised that both journalists and lawyers have enhanced protection over their confidentiality communications with legal clients and confidential journalistic sources under European and UK law.

Policing Board chair Mukesh Sharma said that the report did not give the board the assurances that it needed.

He said that the board “remains open to all courses of action to ensure there is proper accountability on these issues, and will continue to pursue the question of the use of police surveillance powers directly with the Chief Constable."