Watching the watchers: Is the Technical Advisory Panel a match for MI5, MI6 and GCHQ?
Dame Muffy Calder is chair of the Technical Advisory Panel (TAP), a small group of experts that advises the Investigatory Powers Commissioner on surveillance technology. Do they have what it takes to oversee the intelligence community?
For Dame Muffy Calder and the small group of academics, former spies and technical experts that advise Britain’s oversight body for intelligence agencies and police on developments in technology, their work is all about “trust”.
Calder, a distinguished computer scientist whose research interests include artificial intelligence (AI), computational modelling and automated reasoning, is the chair of the Technical Advisory Panel (TAP), a group of six experts charged with advising Britain’s surveillance oversight body.
The role of the TAP is to advise the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO), overseen by Brian Leveson in his role as investigatory powers commissioner, and nine judicial commissioners who provide independent oversight of the police and intelligence services’ use of intrusive surveillance powers.
In Calder’s first public interview, the chair of the TAP said rapid developments in technology were having a huge impact on intelligence and investigatory powers.
“It’s absolutely obvious that we were going to be doing something on AI,” she says. “People are very rightly raising issues of fairness, transparency and bias, but they are not always unpicking them and asking what this means in a technical setting,” she says.
TAP, for example, has advised on automated speaker recognition, following the emergence of publicly available tools capable of automatically transcribing conversations and recognising the voices of individual speakers.
Can the TAP keep pace?
Can this small group of experts act as an effective counterbalance to organisations such as GCHQ, MI5 and MI6, which had a combined budget of £4.5bn in 2004-2005?
Calder is confident that they can. “We have a broad range of expertise, and all of our expertise overlaps. I don’t want to use the word polymath, but I have just said it,” she says.
“We are able to contribute to areas outside of our particular expertise and we have lots of different networks, so when we don’t know about something, we know who to ask,” she adds.
The TAP’s close working relationship with the intelligence services has prompted some to ask whether the regulator may be too trusting.
The BBC reported in June 2025, for example, that MI5 persuaded IPCO to change a report into MI5’s handling of a violent neo-Nazi agent after the spy agency provided it with false information.
IPCO told the BBC that it had been “misled” into amending its draft report and that assurances provided by MI5 were “incorrect”.
Current members of the Technical Advisory Panel (TAP)
Chair: Professor Dame Muffy Calder FRSE FREng
Muffy Calder is a computing scientist, vice-principal and head of the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Glasgow.
Honours: Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award holder, a Royal Society Leverhulme research senior fellow.
Other posts: Chief scientific adviser for Scotland and a member of the prime minister’s Council for Science and Technology.
Expertise: Includes computational modelling and reasoning about the behaviour of complex, interactive and sensor-driven systems.
Daryl Burns
Daryl Burns has worked in cryptography and cyber security for 34 years.
Government career: Starting work as a research and development specialist at GCHQ, he became head of cyber security research in 2009, chief of research and innovation in 2016, and most recently deputy chief scientific advisor for national security.
Private sector career: He left government in 2019 to set up cyber security consulting company Cryptique. He has worked with UK universities and industries and sponsored the UK research institutes in cyber security. His work promoted common research interests between government, industry and academia.
Expertise: Cryptologic research, analysis and design, including applications and engineering for very large-scale infrastructure, the impact of quantum technologies on digital security and human understanding of artificial intelligence. He also advises on security protocols and their implementation.
Karen Danesi OBE
Private sector: Karen Danesi worked in the aviation industry for six years after completing a degree at Sheffield University.
Government: Head of innovation at GCHQ from 2015 to 2017, before joining GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), where she became director of capability. She left to pursue a freelance career in August 2023.
Awards: OBE for services to British foreign policy in 2018.
Expertise: Cyber security expert. Focuses on understanding and reducing national-level risk, with particular expertise in the risks of software vulnerabilities. Specialises in reviewing projects that could pose a high infrastructure risk.
John Davies
Private sector: John Davies worked for BAE Systems Applied Intelligence from 2012 to 2017, initially as chief technology officer, before becoming director of strategy and government relations in 2014 and later head of futures, where he worked with startups, academia and government and on incubating new businesses at BAE.
Government: Worked for a “large government agency” and in “secure government” for 20 years from 1985 to 2000 in engineering and management roles.
Cyber security: Davies is chief technology officer at CyberPhish, which provides cyber incident and crisis management training to cyber professionals. The company uses simulation to train “improvising under extreme stress”.
Consulting: His company, Cheltenham Systems, provides services to small businesses and support for law enforcement and national security. It specialises in developing “synthetic data” for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in law enforcement.
Other work: Involved in the NCSC’s cyber security accelerator and was part of the Independent Digital Ethics Panel for Policing.
He describes his role in the TAP as “helping those who ‘watch the watchers’ understand the complexities and options when surveillance meets modern technology”.
Alison Etheridge
Alison Etheridge is a professor of probability at the University of Oxford. She is chair of the Council for the Mathematical Sciences and was previously president of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics.
Honours: She was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2015 and awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to science. She is an international honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and an international member of the US National Academy of Sciences.
Advisory work: Etheridge has undertaken numerous advisory roles for a broad range of organisations.
Expertise: Her research focuses on infinite-dimensional stochastic processes and their applications, especially in population genetics.
Richard Mortier
Richard Mortier is professor of computing and human-data interaction at Cambridge University and president of Christ’s College.
Industry: Following a diploma and a doctorate in computer science at Cambridge, Mortier worked as a researcher at Microsoft Research between 2002 and 2008. He has worked for startups and corporates in the US and the UK, and provided consulting services.
Academic: He moved to the University of Nottingham in 2009, researching networked systems and related topics, including internet routing protocols, AI knowledge management and real-time conferencing. He returned to Cambridge to become professor of computing and human-data interaction in January 2015.
Expertise: Current work focuses on platforms for privacy-preserving personal data processing, internet of things (IoT) security, smart cities and machine learning in knowledge management.
IPCO approved Apple ‘backdoor’
One of the investigatory powers commissioner’s most recent controversial decisions was to sign off on a technical capability notice (TCN) issued by the home secretary, Yvette Cooper, against Apple in January 2025.
Rather than comply with the order, Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) service from the UK, though it remains available in the rest of the world.
The existence of the order was protected by a secrecy order, until it was leaked to the Washington Post.
Computer Weekly understands that Leveson did not consult the TAP before he approved the TCN against Apple. Calder is unable to comment on the Apple case.
“I feel that we are consulted appropriately and that we can make our voice heard appropriately,” she says. “I am very comfortable that when we are asked, our answers are taken very seriously. It would be rare that we get involved in specific details,” she adds.
Turning on the TAP
The TAP began life shortly after IPCO was formed in September 2017. Sir Bernard Silverman, former chief scientific advisor to the Home Office and professor of statistics at Oxford University, became its first chair.
Muffy Calder, professor of formal methods (computing science) at Glasgow University, Derek McAuley, professor of digital economy at the University of Nottingham, and John Davies, a former chief technology officer from BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, were the first to join the panel in 2018.
Today, the panel has grown to six people, split equally between three academics and three technology experts with backgrounds in the defence industry and the intelligence services (see box: Current members of the Technical Advisory Panel).
Panel members spend their time roughly equally on three tasks. The first is advising judicial commissioners – the serving or retired judges responsible for authorising surveillance warrants for the police and intelligence services – on technical aspects of surveillance and privacy.
They accompany judicial commissioners to on-site inspections of intelligence and police organisations. And they act as an antenna for IPCO to pick up trends in technology and brief the organisation on the implications of those trends for oversight of intelligence and surveillance.
“We try to keep a balance. Are we responding to a question or a query? Are we doing horizon scanning, thinking about changing technologies? Are we educating ourselves and making sure that we are up to date with changing technologies? And are we going out on inspections? Because that helps us understand how technology is being applied,” she says.
Horizon scanning
The TAP’s day-to-day work is to advise IPCO on the potential impact of technologies that could be used by the intelligence services before they are deployed.
Muffy Calder, Technical Advisory Panel
“We might raise a technology because we could see its potential, not because we knew it was going to be used, but we could imagine that it could be used. So, we would raise something that we are [horizon] scanning about, but that’s kind of why we are here,” she says.
One of the biggest challenges facing IPCO is the impact of artificial intelligence on surveillance oversight. AI enables computers to make deductions and draw links from vast amounts of data gathered by GCHQ, from probes into internet cables, harvesting passwords and user names, and exploiting vulnerabilities to access mobile phones and computers.
IPCO contracts TAP members to work 20 days a year, but Calder says the work is interesting and rewarding, so she ends up putting in more time than her allotted hours.
The TAP is not a committee, which means it operates informally, says Calder.
“Our members are all there because they bring something to the table. They have got a lot of expertise, and they are able to contribute. You can’t shut us up. We always have things to talk about and new areas of technology,” she says.
Why it is not possible to measure intrusion
When the TAP first began its work, its members were interested in finding a way of scientifically measuring the intrusiveness of different surveillance measures.
The panel organised a workshop in Cambridge, opening it up to academics with a range of views on privacy, including the civil society organisations Privacy International and the Open Rights Group.
As a mathematician and a computer scientist, Calder wanted to investigate whether there was a way to scientifically measure the degree of intrusion into privacy caused by different surveillance methods.
“I thought, we can quantify this. It’s not just the quantity, it’s the nature of the data. For example, how to compare [the privacy impact of] data for a few people over a longer period of time against data held on a few people over a shorter period of time – you can start to quantify it.”
But mathematics alone cannot provide a meaningful measure of intrusion. Too much depends on context.
“Increasingly, our view, and certainly my view, has become much more sophisticated about how we make the judgement about what is less intrusive,” she says. “I am not sure we will ever have metrics of intrusion in a quantified sense.”
Internet connection records
The TAP has advised IPCO over a new investigatory power introduced under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, which allows intelligence and law enforcement agencies to monitor internet connection records (ICRs).
Internet connection records, which are collected and retained by phone and internet service providers, record the services people have accessed through the internet. They could range from a website or the use of an instant messaging app, such as Signal or WhatsApp, or a service like Google Maps.
They do not include the content of a website or messaging apps, but can be used, for example, to identify everyone who has visited a particular website, or the communication services used by a particular individual or group of individuals.
The Investigatory Powers Act was amended last year to allow government agencies to monitor who is accessing websites or web services without the need for independent approval from the Investigatory Powers Commissioner, in a move that opposition MPs said would lead to “fishing expeditions”.
The UK is the only country among the Five Eyes nations (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK, US) to have required communications companies to store ICRs for 12 months, but its expansion has been gradual because it requires service providers to have the right technology in place to capture records.
A TAP member advised a judicial commissioner before the commissioner approved two communications data retention notices issued to two unidentified telecommunications companies in 2019 for the first trial of ICR surveillance.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) briefed TAP members on the trial, which focused on monitoring access to websites whose sole purpose was to provide access to illegal images of children. It identified more than 120 subjects of interest.
The Home Office’s National Communications Data Service quietly expanded the use of ICRs in 2022, when it awarded a contract, worth up to £2m, to BAE Systems Applied Intelligence as part of a programme to create a National ICRs Service, first reported by Public Technology.
Calder was not personally involved in IPCO’s consultations over ICRs but other members of the TAP “were certainly out, helping and advising on the trials”.
This included providing briefings for judicial commissioners and IPCO’s legal advisors and inspectors on ICRs and producing internal guidance for IPCO staff.
The TAP was able to make a “significant” difference by offering advice on the intricacies of internet addresses, including, for example, the differences between a website address and website content – a line that is not always clear cut, says Calder.
“The whole thing is very dynamic and changing. What constitutes an internet address, what constitutes data, and what constitutes metadata,” says Calder.
The risks of AI to intelligence oversight
In 2019, the then director of GCHQ, Jeremy Flemming, warned of the risks posed by accelerating technology, particularly AI, to proper oversight of the intelligence agencies.
He told a meeting of the Five Eyes Intelligence Oversight and Review Council in London that changes in technology were “identifying potential weaknesses or gaps in regulatory standards, governance structures and ethical norms”.
AI has the potential to automate every aspect of surveillance, from automating applications for warrants, to speeding up the collection, analysis and assessment of intelligence.
That raises new questions for IPCO, including whether AI will, as appears inevitable, allow greater numbers of people to be covertly monitored and investigated. What will that mean for individuals’ privacy rights when they are deliberately targeted, and what will it mean for the privacy rights of people accidentally caught up in covert surveillance as collateral damage?
“While AI holds the potential to generate new insights and predictions, its application could have significant implications for privacy if not managed responsibly,” the oversight body warned in a policy document about AI published in March.
AI now inevitably forms a significant part of the TAP’s work. Its members have “engaged” with the UK intelligence community, with the aim of ensuring compliance and safeguards are built into AI developments, rather than considered as an afterthought.
TAP members have taken part in AI workshops at GCHQ, received briefings from other intelligence agencies and developed a three-tier training programme for judicial commissioners and other IPCO staff.
The panel has also produced an “assessment aid” to assist police, intelligence services and around 600 other government agencies regulated by IPCO, to think about whether the use of AI is proportionate and minimises invasion of privacy. It is also available to other organisations.
AI may also have the potential to automate oversight of the government agencies monitored by IPCO, for example, by detecting inappropriate database use and activities that may not be legally compliant. However, Calder says that is not part of the TAP’s remit.
“We are more concerned with the use of AI in the bodies we oversee, not how we use it ourselves,” she adds.
And how are those bodies using it? Calder says that’s a question best addressed to them.
Accompanying IPCO inspection teams
One of the key roles of the TAP is to accompany inspection teams on visits to law enforcement and intelligence agencies, where they can explain technical issues (see box: Technical Advisory Panel inspections and visits).
IPCO has three specialist inspection teams, one focusing on interception agencies, including the UK intelligence community, the ministry of defence and the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Another inspects a wide range of government bodies that have access to records of phone and internet communications data, showing, for example, who phoned or emailed whom, how long the call took and when it took place, but not the content of the communication.
A third inspects public authorities’ use of surveillance, covert human intelligence sources and property interference powers.
According to the most recent full-year figures available, IPCO carried out more than 380 inspections in 2023, including over 130 inspections on local authorities, 115 on law enforcement and police, 54 on prisons and 38 on intelligence agencies.
By attending inspections, Calder says TAP members can gain a better understanding of what IPCO does, allowing them to offer better advice. TAP members can also help to explain technical issues to the inspectors.
“We can understand what the inspector is trying to get at, but they might not know the details of the technology, so we can help them phrase the question, or indeed understand the answer,” she says.
Technical Advisory Panel inspections and visits
2019
The TAP is closely involved with the inspections of MI5 after serious compliance failures, with “significant national security implications” found in the “technical environment” used for processing data obtained under warrant.
2020
A TAP member takes part in the inspection of GCHQ’s “equities process”.
2021
The TAP chair, Bernard Silverman, attends an inspection of GCHQ’s “equities process” via video link during Covid.
TAP members are involved in inspections of West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit/Technical Intelligence Development Unit (ROCU/TIDU) and MI5.
TAP members attend an inspection of GCHQ and are also involved in subsequent technical discussions with GCHQ at the request of IPCO inspectors and the legal team.
The TAP visits Her Majesty’s Government Communications Centre (HMGCC), which provides bespoke electronics and software to support government and intelligence service communications.
Proposed visits to technical areas in GCHQ, MI5 and MI6 are postponed because of Covid.
2022
TAP members attend GCHQ’s “equities process”. This is the process where GCHQ and other government agencies decide whether to alert businesses and technology suppliers about known security vulnerabilities, or to keep them secret so they can be used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.
TAP members attend inspections of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), GCHQ, the National Crime Agency, the Scottish prison HMP Glenochil, the counter-eavesdropping agency UK Nace, and the Welsh Regional Crime and Economic Unit (Tarian).
2023
TAP members take part in inspections of GCHQ, MI5, SIS, the Metropolitan Police Service, the National Crime Agency and regional police forces, including Cambridgeshire Police and Police Scotland.
The equities process
Since 2021, TAP members have attended inspections of GCHQ’s “equities process”. This is the process where GCHQ and other government agencies decide whether to alert businesses and technology suppliers to known security vulnerabilities, or keep them secret so they can be lawfully used by intelligence and law enforcement agencies for hacking into computer systems and phones.
Calder says she has no views on where the balance lies between disclosing vulnerabilities so that organisations can secure their computer systems, or keeping them secret so they can be used as a tool by law enforcement and intelligence services for equipment interference (hacking).
“We don’t set policy. We don’t set views. We are scientific and technical advisors,” she says.
“But we would listen, and we might be able to contribute because there is a subjective decision being made there, and we might be able to contribute to the implications of going either way,” she says.
That could mean, for example, advising on the technical consequences of greater disclosure, or lower disclosure.
David and Goliath?
Since it became fully operational in 2019, the TAP has had multiple briefings with intelligence agencies on the technical aspects of interception and surveillance.
According to public reports, it has received briefings from GCHQ on developments in computing, including AI and machine learning, legal issues and bilateral arrangements on data sharing between the UK and the US.
“It is important that we are briefed, so that we understand the context on which we are giving advice, so we understand what is being used now and what might be used in the future,” she says.
Trust versus legal powers
The Technical Advisory Panel has legal powers under Section 247 of the Investigatory Powers Act to require organisations to disclose documents and information required for its work.
In practice, the TAP has never used these powers. The work of the TAP, Calder suggests, is less about invoking legal powers and more about building a trusted relationship with the agencies that IPCO oversees.
“I think, theoretically, we are allowed to go anywhere and ask anything we want to, except we can’t hold up an investigation [by police or an intelligence agency],” she says.
Over the years, the TAP’s relationship with the organisations IPCO oversees has “changed and evolved as we figured out how to work with the agencies”, she says. “It feels like we are in a position of trust.”
When trust fails
There are occasions when trust between IPCO and the organisations it oversees becomes strained.
The Security Service, MI5, has been criticised by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal for its less than candid approach to the oversight body and the courts.
BBC journalist Daniel De Simone revealed in June 2025 that MI5 had given false statements to IPCO and had provided false evidence to multiple courts.
MI5 had previously attempted to dissuade De Simone from reporting the activities of an MI5 agent known as X, a violent right-wing extremist who violently assaulted his girlfriend.
When that failed, it took legal action to prevent the agent from being named, despite the risk X posed to other women.
MI5’s false evidence led IPCO to rewrite a previously critical report about MI5 in a positive light, according to the BBC report.
De Simone wrote that the episode “raises questions about how easily IPCO accepts false assurances from MI5, when it is supposed to ensure the Security Service works within the law and in the public interest”.
Calder and IPCO said that with proceedings ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment on the case until after the court had given its judgment.
MI5’s technical environment
Members of the TAP also took part in inspections of MI5’s computer systems, known as the “technical environment”, after the intelligence service failed to disclose serious compliance issues that put MI5 in breach of the law.
MI5 knew about the problems with some of the data collected as early as 2015 and 2016, describing the problem areas as akin to the “Wild West” in internal documents, but had failed to alert the home secretary or oversight bodies such as IPCO.
The Investigatory Powers Tribunal found in 2023 that MI5 had unlawfully gathered and retained millions of people’s private data and that successive home secretaries continued to sign off on surveillance warrants, even after they had received clear indications that it was acting unlawfully.
Caroline Wilson Palow, director of Privacy International, which together with Liberty, brought the case against MI5, tells Computer Weekly: “Unfortunately, the agencies have a history of not always living up to the trust placed in them by oversight bodies.
“MI5 knew about these failures for years without revealing them to either the home secretary or relevant oversight bodies. When it comes to oversight, we must verify, not trust alone.”
The case for transparency
Ian Brown, a consultant on internet regulation, particularly relating to information security and privacy, argues that there is a case for more transparency over the TAP’s advice and how judicial commissioners have responded to it.
He suggests that members of the TAP could appear before Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee – in private when it’s necessary – to discuss matters of national security for greater democratic scrutiny.
The TAP produces classified versions of its reports, which are sent to the home secretary and Scotland’s cabinet secretary for justice. Unclassified versions are published in IPCO’s annual report, the most recent of which was published in 2022.
“I don’t want to stray into having an opinion here, but I will say I am very content with this,” says Calder. “I think our relationships are built on trust, and we actually have a lot of trust in the system, and you are just going to have to trust me when I say this.
“I do think this setup is world-leading, and it works very well because we work on trust. I don’t think there would be anything to be gained; it would become so much more bureaucratic and formulaic,” she adds.
Calder is confident that judicial commissioners take the advice of the TAP under genuine consideration when they make decisions. The role of the TAP is not simply to provide “technology washing” to judicial decisions.
“I simply wouldn’t be in this role if that wasn’t the case. It’s my professional personal standing. This is something that matters. I wouldn’t do it if it was a token.”
During her time in the TAP, Calder says that there has not been a case of the TAP’s advice being ignored. And if it was, she would feel very comfortable about raising it with the investigatory powers commissioner.
How to join the TAP
It is not possible to apply to become a member of IPCO’s Technical Advisory Panel. Jobs are not advertised. Candidates are invited.
One of the requirements is that candidates have to be prepared to go through “developed vetting”, the most comprehensive and intrusive level of security clearance, required for people having regular access to top secret material.
Candidates can come from the intelligence and defence community, academia and industry.
“In the panel, we discuss who we might need and what skills we might need, and where potential candidates might come from. But it’s very much on their expertise and their ability to work within the TAP.”
The investigatory powers commissioner, on the advice of the chair of the TAP, makes the ultimate decision.
The TAP in 2025 is split 50:50 between academics and people with backgrounds in the defence industry and the intelligence services. Out of three non-academics on the TAP, at least two have had careers in GCHQ, and one with BAE Systems, which has close connections with the intelligence community. BAE Systems, for example, makes probes used by the intelligence community to intercept data from communications cables.
The TAP has been criticised for being too close to the intelligence services and law enforcement to give entirely objective views on the proportionality of the surveillance techniques it oversees.
But Calder says that is not the case.
“I think you have to come back to our remit. First of all, our members aren’t representing anything. They are experts. They have expertise and they have an ability to work with each other to offer scientific and technical advice,” she says.
IPCO says it regularly engages with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that advocate privacy. They have been invited to contribute to consultations and information days with judicial commissioners.
In the past, IPCO’s attempts at transparency have foundered. An early attempt by IPCO to hire an expert on the Investigatory Powers Act, supported by former members of the police and intelligence services, was abandoned following objections from MI5.
A court found that the Home Office had unfairly withdrawn Eric Kind’s security clearance after MI5 had complained that his work with pro-privacy NGOs raised questions over his trustworthiness with classified material.
Recently, IPCO has taken steps towards greater openness, with both investigatory powers commissioner Leveson and the chairman of TAP giving public interviews.
IPCO has also held private meetings with NGOs in recent months, with more scheduled. According to one person who attended a meeting, however, the approaches have felt more like “box-ticking” than a genuine attempt to engage with civil society.
Understanding the law
Calder says she has found her time on the TAP extremely interesting and rewarding, but admits that getting to grips with understanding the law has been intellectually challenging.
Muffy Calder, Technical Advisory Panel
“We are technologists, and I am a computer scientist. I hadn’t really thought much about the law before, and I was handed this big book, the Investigatory Powers Act, and it’s an awful lot to learn.”
The IPA was not written with technology experts in mind, and even legal professionals find it difficult to interpret.
“We had to dedicate a lot of time and effort to understanding this legislation. It would have been much easier if it had been written in technical language,” says Calder.
“The lawyers do help us, and they talk to us as well. It’s a sort of team activity to help us understand. This is very niche technical advice. We really have to understand the domain,” she says.
Chronology
2017
September: Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO) is launched.
Bernard Silverman, formerly chief scientific adviser to the Home Office and emeritus professor of statistics at Oxford University, is appointed as chair of the TAP.
IPCO starts a recruitment process for TAP members and begins the process of applying for security clearance.
2018
October: A member of the TAP attends the Five Eyes Intelligence and Oversight Review Council (FIORC) Conference in Australia. The conference discusses intelligence and data sharing between intelligence agencies, and efforts by regulators to increase transparency and to work with NGOs.
6 November: All warrants permitting the use of investigatory powers are now subject to a double-lock safeguard and require approval from a judicial commissioner.
14 November: TAP members John Davies and Derek McAuley co-host a day-long conference on the Metrics of Privacy at Jesus College Oxford, with experts from privacy and open rights groups and specialists in statistics and computer science.
November: IPCO, with the help of TAP members, identifies “serious deficiencies” with the “technical environment” at MI5.
November: Muffy Calder joins the TAP.
December: First formal meeting of the TAP.
2019
First year that TAP is fully constituted and active.
IPCO joins the European Intelligence Oversight Working Group. Members of the TAP attend a conference with Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and the Netherlands in Copenhagen.
May: TAP chair attends the European Intelligence Oversight Network (EION) conference in Berlin, and discusses collaborative work on anomaly detection.
March: The investigatory powers commissioner agrees a “working protocol” with the TAP.
18-22 March: TAP joins IPCO inspection of MI5’s “technical environment” following a “serious failure to handle warranted data” stretching back years. MI5 had held the data unlawfully.
8-9 October: IPCO attends the UN International Intelligence Oversight Forum (IIOF) at Lancaster House, London.
15-17 October: GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming tells the Five Eyes Intelligence Oversight and Review Council that acceleration of technology – particularly AI – had identified potential weaknesses and gaps in regulatory standards, governance standards and ethical norms. Members of the TAP participate in the conference, hosted by IPCO in London.
October: The investigatory powers commissioner completes a series of targeted inspections of MI5. Inspectors spend a total of 48 days over the course of four inspections at MI5 between March and September with assistance from the TAP, following the discovery of serious compliance failings.
November: Australia’s independent national security legislation monitor (INSLM), James Renwick, visits London as part of a consultation on the review of Australian telecommunications legislation (TOLA Act 2018). The TAP panel advises Renwick on the impact of changing technology on oversight.
2020
January: A TAP member takes part in a Scandinavian oversight group meeting.
January: The TAP chair participates in a European Intelligence Oversight Network (EION) conference in Brussels.
February: TAP holds a formal meeting, followed by seven shorter monthly meetings over the course of the year, mostly conducted virtually.
March: TAP postpones a “masterclass” for the Office for Communications Data Authorisations (OCDA) because of Covid.
April: Niall Adams, a professor of statistics at Imperial College London, is appointed to the TAP. His research interests are in computational statistics, machine learning and data science.
April: The first formal report of the TAP covering 2019 is sent to the home secretary, the cabinet secretary for justice (Scottish Government) and the investigatory powers commissioner. An unclassified version is included in the IPCO 2019 report.
May: Formal meeting between the investigatory powers commissioner, Brian Leveson, and the chair of TAP, Bernard Silverman, and IPCO’s CEO.
November: Formal meeting between the investigatory powers commissioner, Brian Leveson, and the chair of TAP, Bernard Silverman, and IPCO’s CEO.
2021
January: The initial three-year term of four members of the TAP, including Bernard Silverman, expires, but all four are offered extensions and accept. Two further members are recruited and expected to join during 2021.
January: TAP meeting using secure video conferencing supported by GCHQ and Police Scotland.
8 March: IPCO publishes Draft strategy for the TAP.
31 March: TAP publishes a paper on cryptography.
March: Members of the TAP attend the Security and Policing conference.
March: A TAP member accompanies IPCO representatives to the European Intelligence Oversight Working Group (EIOWG) meeting in Berne.
May: Formal biannual meeting between the investigatory powers commissioner and the chair of the TAP.
May: TAP is able to resume occasional in-person inspection visits, some by secure video, following Covid.
6 May: TAP publishes a primer on encryption.
July: TAP meeting during Covid using secure video conferencing supported by GCHQ and Police Scotland.
September: TAP issues a briefing paper on understanding and controlling the data flows across organisations.
7-8 October: Members of TAP and IPCO inspectors discuss the impact of technology on oversight with other regulators at the European Intelligence Oversight Network (EION) Conference in Rome.
October: TAP meets using secure video conferencing supported by GCHQ and Police Scotland because of Covid.
4 October: TAP produces a written briefing on privacy metrics.
2 November: TAP publishes a briefing on cloud computing.
November: TAP meets using secure video conferencing supported by GCHQ and Police Scotland because of Covid.
November: Formal biannual meeting between the investigatory powers commissioner and the chair of the TAP.
November: TAP chair attends a conference of the Five Eyes Intelligence Oversight and Review Council (FIORC) in New Zealand. Regulators also discuss gaps in accountability of intelligence agencies, techniques to mitigate the risks of mistreatment when sharing information with overseas intelligence agencies, and the use of AI.
14 November: TAP publishes a report on its conference on metrics in privacy.
November: Richard Mortier, professor of computing and human-data interaction at Cambridge University, and Sarvapali Ramchurn, professor of AI at the University of Southampton, join the TAP.
2022
Investigatory powers commissioner Brian Leveson asks the TAP to look into the impact of AI on the oversight of investigatory powers, and how to ensure safeguards are built-in rather than left as an afterthought.
January: IPCO agrees the working protocol for the TAP.
1 March: Muffy Calder is appointed chair of the TAP. The appointment was made internally because of her technical background and security clearance.
March: Bernard Silverman steps down from his role as chair of the TAP and is reappointed to act as a panel member until July 2023.
March: TAP members attend the International Communications Data and Digital Forensics (ICDDF) conference, a closed event run by the Home Office for police and technology companies.
June: TAP members attend a workshop on the metrics of intrusion with investigatory powers commissioner Brian Leveson.
October: TAP chair Muffy Calder leads discussions on building technical competence and measuring privacy intrusion at the European Intelligence Oversight Conference (EIOC) conference, hosted by IPCO in London.
24 November: TAP publishes papers on the factors that influence privacy intrusion (here and here).
November: TAP visits the UK National Authority for Counter-Eavesdropping (UK NACE). Muffy Calder arranges a follow-up in 2023, inviting UK NACE to visit the quantum imaging and thermal imaging security teams at Glasgow University, initiating “several collaborations”.
December: TAP meets with Canadian surveillance regulator, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA).
8 December: IPCO formally assumes responsibility for oversight of GCHQ’s “equities process”.
2023
March: TAP members and IPCO’s judicial commissioners due to receive an update from GCHQ on AI.
March: TAP produces a technical paper on an undisclosed “popular smartphone app”.
April: Two TAP members visited the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for a demonstration and conversation around an undisclosed externally developed software capability.
May: The TAP holds a strategy day at Glasgow University to discuss the longer-term aims and work of the panel, focusing on AI. It starts developing a three-level AI training programme for IPCO staff.
May: TAP chair Muffy Calder and professor Marion Oswald of Northumbria University publish a research paper titled Privacy intrusion and national security in the age of AI.
June: Professor Alison Etheridge, a mathematician at Oxford University specialising in probability theory, is appointed as a member of the TAP.
June: Bernard Silverman, inaugural chair, leaves the TAP after six years.
June: TAP members give presentations to IPCO staff on AI and the privacy of intrusion.
November: A TAP member joins the investigatory powers commissioner and inspectors at the European Intelligence Oversight Conference (EIOC) in Oslo.
November: TAP members give presentations to IPCO staff on AI and privacy intrusion.
November: Two TAP members join inspectors at an AI workshop at GCHQ.
December: Professor Derek McAuley and professor Sarvapali “Gopal” Ramchurn leave the TAP.
4 December: Richard Thompson is appointed as the new chief executive of IPCO.
2024
June: TAP members due to attend a workshop on AI at GCHQ.
2025
17 April: TAP publishes a guide on how to assess the proportionality of AI.
